Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG - from NuWays AG 28.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to LION E-Mobility AG Company Name: LION E-Mobility AG ISIN: CH0560888270 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 3.2 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann First BESS containers on the ground in Germany Yesterday, LION announced its first delivery of BESS containers to Finsterwalde (Eastern Germany). Here are the next steps and what this means for group's Storage business in detail: Timeline on first construction phase specified. First containers were already delivered to the location of project developer Renoc GmbH. A LION Smart team is at the site and has started the next step of grid connection works. Now pending grid approval, commissioning is planned for July on 5 MW installed capacity and storage capacity of 20 MWh (eNuW: total project value EUR 750k, prepayments received Q4 2025). Second construction phase planned for early 2027. For the same project, a further expansion to 15 MW installed power and 40 MWh storage is intended to follow early next year (eNuW: project value EUR 1.5m). A partial advance payment is anticipated for the second half of 2026. This clearly supports our view of rising BESS sales volumes in H2 2026 (eNuW). LION in advanced talks for further customer signings. As highlighted in the Q1 earnings announcement, LION is currently negotiating further concrete deals from its 7.5 Gwh project pipeline (not yet signed), which has a total revenue potential of some EUR 280m, in our view. Impact on Storage: While the short-term impact on the group's P&L is rather limited, the project validates one of the mid-term growth pillars of LION. The pent-up demand for storage solutions in Europe is significant while the bottleneck is clearly grid connection approvals. Once this eases, LION's Storage business looks set to meaningfully contribute to group earnings. Looking ahead, we continue to expect LION to deliver on its FY26 guidance of

more than EUR 35m sales (eNuW: EUR 36m) and a strongly positive EBITDA (EUR 5.7m),

mainly driven by the ramp-up of the new NMC+ production, which is supported by several key customers already having placed orders but also a stronger H2 for Storage. We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged EUR 3.2 PT, based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=8b94337e5b36d2c7ead1154e44357801 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=0362ce5b-5a5e-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2334758 28.05.2026 CET/CEST °