Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)
|
May 31, 2026
|
76,060,831
|
95,395,288
|
95,000,686
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601747435/en/
Arkema
Das könnte dich auch interessieren
LBBW Produkt Basiswert-NewsIm Überblick: Beliebte Aktien-/Index-Anleihen der LBBWheute, 09:40 Uhr · Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Plus-Analysen
Spannende NebenwerteWachstumsstarke Weltmarktführer: drei Aktien im Checkheute, 12:40 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit Marktbericht 31.05.2026Die Börsenlage bleibt bullisch, aber nicht ohne Risikengestern, 17:50 Uhr · onvista