Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 25th May to 29th May 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
62.9108
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
63.1452
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
62.6524
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
62.6112
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
62.5550
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
27/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
62.5456
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
28/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
61.4394
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
28/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
61.4617
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
29/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
62.3213
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
29/05/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
62.3032
|
CEUX
|
TOTAL
|
180 000
|
62.3358
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601304294/en/
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