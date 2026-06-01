Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 25th May to 29th May 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

62.9108

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

63.1452

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

62.6524

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

62.6112

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

62.5550

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

27/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.5456

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

61.4394

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

28/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.4617

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

62.3213

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/05/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

62.3032

CEUX

TOTAL

180 000

62.3358

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601304294/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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