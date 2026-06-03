Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

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Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

03.06.2026 / 16:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne
AG

     Company Name:               Daldrup & Söhne AG
     ISIN:                       DE0007830572

     Reason for the research:    update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       03.06.2026
     Target price:               28.80
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Ralf Marinoni

Further growth ahead

Daldrup reported final FY 2025 results that confirmed preliminary figures.
Much more important: the order backlog quadrupled to EUR 120m as of March
31, 2026. We therefore expect growth to continue in the coming years. As a
result, we confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 28.80 TP.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=9fc75f310f64e8dbd64af97294f0881c
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

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2339216 03.06.2026 CET/CEST

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EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
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1 Jahr
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Daldrup & Söhne
QUIRIN PRIVATBANK

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