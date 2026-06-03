Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

^ Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 03.06.2026 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG Company Name: Daldrup & Söhne AG ISIN: DE0007830572 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 03.06.2026 Target price: 28.80 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Further growth ahead Daldrup reported final FY 2025 results that confirmed preliminary figures. Much more important: the order backlog quadrupled to EUR 120m as of March 31, 2026. We therefore expect growth to continue in the coming years. As a result, we confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 28.80 TP. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=9fc75f310f64e8dbd64af97294f0881c For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=6397b781-5f5a-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2339216 03.06.2026 CET/CEST °