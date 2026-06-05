MEMSCAP: Minutes of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting Held on June 4, 2026

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Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (Euronext Paris: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the aerospace and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), today announces that its annual ordinary general meeting was held on June 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM at 13 rue du Mail, Paris (75002), France.

At the annual ordinary general meeting held on June 4, 2026, the shareholders of MEMSCAP S.A. approved, by a very large majority, all the resolutions submitted for their approval.

The shareholders present, represented, or having voted remotely accounted for 1,915,069 shares, representing 25.20% of the shares with voting rights, and 3,019,585 votes, representing 34.41% of the total voting rights.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider of MEMS based pressure sensors, best-in-class in terms of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical.

MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market.

For more information, visit our website at: www.memscap.com

MEMSCAP is listed on Euronext Paris (Euronext Paris - Memscap - ISIN code: FR0010298620 - Ticker symbol: MEMS)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260605492654/en/

Yann Cousinet
Chief Financial Officer
Ph.: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
yann.cousinet@memscap.com

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