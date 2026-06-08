Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 01st June to 05th June 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
01/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
61.8278
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
01/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
61.9260
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
02/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
61.7085
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
02/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
61.6533
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 046
|
61.5360
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
9 954
|
61.5568
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
04/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
10 000
|
63.7220
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
04/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
30 000
|
63.6319
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
65.5642
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
05/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
65.5288
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
190 000
|
62.7285
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608754698/en/
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