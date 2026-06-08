Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 01st June to 05th June 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

01/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.8278

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

01/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

61.9260

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

61.7085

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

61.6533

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 046

61.5360

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

9 954

61.5568

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

10 000

63.7220

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

04/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

30 000

63.6319

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

65.5642

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

05/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

65.5288

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

190 000

62.7285

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260608754698/en/

Eurofins

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