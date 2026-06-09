ISO/TC 251 Recognizes Ampowr as the Only BESS Operator With a Fully Integrated ISO Stack

ISO/TC 251 and NEN, the Netherlands national standards body, profile Ampowr alongside Rijkswaterstaat, the US Army Corps of Engineers, Novo Nordisk and Veolia after an in-depth methodology interview with Executive Director Andrew Elwell.

ISO/TC 251, the international technical committee that authors the ISO 55000 family of asset management standards, has published a case study profiling Ampowr's integrated certification methodology. Authored by NEN, the Dutch national standards body, the study is now publicly available in the ISO/TC 251 case studies library alongside profiles of Rijkswaterstaat, the US Army Corps of Engineers, Novo Nordisk, and Veolia.

ISO/TC 251 approached Ampowr directly. NEN subsequently conducted an in-depth interview with Executive Director Andrew Elwell, examining how Ampowr operates its five certifications (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001 and ISO 55001), as a single integrated system rather than separate compliance silos.

"To our knowledge we are the only provider globally with this complete value stack visible in the market," said Andrew Elwell, Executive Director of Ampowr. "We have actively sought a peer that holds BESS hardware, energy management software, energy trading and asset management in-house under a single ISO-aligned governance framework, and we have not found one. This is an open challenge: if a competitor can demonstrate the same integrated delivery, we will be the first to congratulate them."

What this means for BESS owners

In a typical BESS deployment, responsibility is split across five or more vendors: hardware, software, trading, operations, and asset management. Contracts, accountability, and audit trails multiply at every interface. Under Ampowr's model there is one contract, one point of accountability, and one audit trail across the full asset lifecycle. When performance issues or safety events occur, there is no boundary dispute over which vendor is responsible.

What this means for the industry

Regulators, insurers and grid operators are applying infrastructure-grade standards to battery storage at pace: NIS2 compliance for cybersecurity, ISO 55001 for asset lifecycle discipline, ISO 27001 for information security. The trajectory is unambiguous. The ISO/TC 251 publication documents, in a publicly accessible reference resource, what a fully integrated BESS operation looks like when those standards are implemented as a connected system rather than separate certifications.

Why integration matters

BESS assets operate at the intersection of physical safety risk, digital integrity risk and commercial performance risk. When responsibility for these is distributed across multiple vendors, the certification chain typically breaks at the integration seam. By keeping all functions in-house, Ampowr operates a single audit trail from firmware updates through to trading decisions, with no certification break at any point.

About Ampowr

Ampowr designs, builds and operates integrated battery energy storage solutions and energy management infrastructure for European grid operators, energy traders and asset owners. The company holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001 and ISO 55001 certifications and operates in compliance with the EU NIS2 directive.

For more information visit ampowr.com.

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Media contact: Peter Westerink, Copywriter, Ampowr

pr@ampowr.com

Headquarters: Utrecht, Netherlands