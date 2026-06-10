Arverne: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Share Capital as of June 8, 2026

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Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at June 10, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code.

Date

Total number of shares in the capital

Total number of voting rights

June 8, 2026

42 076 081

Number of theoretical voting rights: 65 229 659

Number of exercisable voting rights**: 65 212 209

* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares

** After deduction of 17,450 treasury shares

June 17, 2026: Combined General Meeting

About ARVERNE
ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.
www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610044209/en/

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth
Financial press : presse@seitosei-actifin.com
Media relations: communication@arverne.earth

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
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1 Jahr
Einstellungen
ARVERNE GROUP S.A. EO 1

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