Arverne: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Share Capital as of June 8, 2026
Regulatory News:
Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at June 10, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code.
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Date
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Total number of shares in the capital
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Total number of voting rights
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June 8, 2026
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42 076 081
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Number of theoretical voting rights: 65 229 659
Number of exercisable voting rights**: 65 212 209
* Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares
** After deduction of 17,450 treasury shares
June 17, 2026: Combined General Meeting
About ARVERNE
ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.
www.arverne.earth
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Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth
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Media relations: communication@arverne.earth