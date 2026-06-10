Jacquet Metals SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Jacquet Metals SA (Paris:JCQ):
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Date
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Total number of shares
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Number of theoretical voting rights
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May 31, 2026
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21 531 967
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31 277 192
The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 531 967 shares is 30 037 527, taking into account the 1 239 665 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610001422/en/
Jacquet Metals SA
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