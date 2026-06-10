Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of May 31, 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,619,861 

Mercialys
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610583297/en/

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