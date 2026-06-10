Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG - von NuWays AG 10.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Research, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MHP Hotel AG Unternehmen: MHP Hotel AG ISIN: DE000A3E5C24 Anlass der Studie: Update Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: EUR 3.5 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Successful placement increase free float; Equity story unfolding Yesterday, 2.72m already existing MHP Hotel shares were successfully placed (oversubscribed), equivalent to approximately 5.9% of the share capital. With this, the free float further increases to roughly 25% (vs 16% roughly one year ago), representing a deliberate effort to increase the company's liquidity during the mid- to long-term. The shares were placed with a number of existing and new investors, underpinning the attractiveness of the equity story. Following the transaction, the four founders together retain more than 75% of the share capital, representing a strong anchor commitment and an unambiguous signal of long-term conviction in the business. During the past twelve months, the equity story has increasingly gained traction. Here are the key takeaways: * Industry leading hotel operator with increasing scale. MHP's franchise portfolio comprises 11 hotels within the premium segment, including JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Conrad Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Regency. With an ADR of EUR 226 in 2025, MHP ranked as the outright price leader among Germany's top-10 hotel groups. Premium ADR in Europe is seen to grow at 6.5% p.a. through 2028. Additional portfolio additions not only increase sales but also offer synergies between hotels, benefiting group margins. * MOOONS, MHP's proprietary hotel brand. Vienna provided the proof of concept since 2021. In May, MHP signed a lease for MOOONS Frankfurt. Once fully operational (opening in 2029), the location is expected to generate EUR 12-14m sales at 8-10% net margins, ahead of the franchise business given zero royalty payments. We regard this as long-term growth driver, expecting additional locations as well as potential franchise deals (high margin business). * Macro tailwinds. The Middle East conflict is functioning as a demand accelerator for MHP's markets. German hotel revenues rose more than 60% year-on-year in March 2026 as travellers shift toward safe European city destinations. Munich ranks third in Europe for Arab visitor volumes after Paris and London - a structural characteristic, not a cyclical blip - and MHP's Koenigshof, 'The Luxury Collection', sits at the centre of that demand. This is also true for other locations such as Vienna. * Strong cash generation. Thanks to MHP's asset light business model (don't own the real estate), FCF has been strong and should notably increase going forward as new hotels gain traction. Yet, this currently underappreciated by the valuation. Shares trade at a mere 5x FCF FY27e (eNuW). Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 3.50 PT based on DCF. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=95540ea2d5a9f78ec5e95108f546f29c Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Kontakt für Rückfragen: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Originalinhalt anzeigen: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=c5709767-6494-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=de --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2342812 10.06.2026 CET/CEST °