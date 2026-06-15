Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 08th June to 12th June 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

64.6435

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

64.7512

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

64.9660

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

64.9242

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

23 000

65.5365

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

65.5676

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

65.4466

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

11/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

65.3945

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

64.4396

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

12/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

64.3970

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

148 000

64.9937

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615604257/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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