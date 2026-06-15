Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 08th June to 12th June 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
08/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
64.6435
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
08/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
64.7512
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
64.9660
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
64.9242
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
23 000
|
65.5365
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
65.5676
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
65.4466
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
11/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
65.3945
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
64.4396
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
12/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
64.3970
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
148 000
|
64.9937
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615604257/en/
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