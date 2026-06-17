Original-Research: Aiforia Technologies Oyj (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Aiforia Technologies Oyj - from NuWays AG 17.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Aiforia Technologies Oyj Company Name: Aiforia Technologies Oyj ISIN: FI4000507934 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 3.8 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo EUR20m EIB debt term sheet de-risks Aiforia's funding outlook Aiforia announced yesterday evening that it had agreed on a non-binding indicative term sheet with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a venture

debt facility of up to EUR 20m, structured in three tranches of EUR 5m, EUR 7m and

EUR 8m respectively. Disbursement of each tranche is conditional on revenue and other milestones to be met within 36 months of signing a binding agreement. Each tranche carries a three-year grace period, matures seven years after drawdown, and comes with synthetic warrants granted to the EIB, which are cash-settled instruments that avoid shareholder dilution. While the term sheet is non-binding, the EIB's involvement meaningfully de-risks the funding outlook. The EIB is the European Union's lending arm, which finances priority projects across digitalisation, healthcare and innovation. The EIB typically conducts long-standing, extensive due diligence, and funds innovative companies that are already backed by private investors. An EIB term sheet is a meaningful vote of confidence in Aiforia's technology differentiation, commercial potential and financial viability. We had estimated that Aiforia's liquidity would run out by Q4 2026 in the absence of a viable funding solution. This theme has likely created pressure on the share price in the past months, as investors have priced in execution risk around the next financing round. This term sheet materially alleviates this concern. If the first tranche of EUR 5m were drawn, it would extend runway through Q3 2027, supporting management's target of financial independence by end-2027. Notably, the EIB would receive synthetic warrants on ~EUR 2.5m notional, settled in cash only upon a trigger event, such as a change of control. Thus the venture debt is not cheap, but it gives Aiforia leeway, funding options and the backing of a strong supranational institution. Further, compared to private venture debt financiers, the EIB takes a significantly longer-term view, offering a three-year grace period and remaining with borrowers for seven or more years versus the typical one-to-three year horizon of private lenders. Finally, it appears that in this case, venture debt is designed to complement rather than replace equity financing, meaning Aiforia retains flexibility to pursue additional funding avenues in parallel. Catalyst for a sentiment turnaround. Combined with the valuation benchmark implied by Roche's acquisition of PathAI, which highlights strategic interest in AI-powered pathology platforms, we see the conditions for a meaningful sentiment reversal falling into place Despite the strategic significance of the announcement, the term sheet is explicitly non-binding and indicative, subject to further terms negotiations and milestones achievements. Accordingly, we make no changes to our DCF model at this time. The next concrete datapoint will be the H1 report due August 28th, as revenue ramp-up remains the central catalyst that could meaningfully drive the share price higher. We reiterate our BUY rating with an unchanged PT of EUR 3.80. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=7fd218d1fe266d7da2e5d43562e907d6 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=79a2a103-6a15-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2347618 17.06.2026 CET/CEST °