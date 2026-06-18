Original-Research: Limes Schlosskliniken AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Limes Schlosskliniken AG - from NuWays AG 18.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Limes Schlosskliniken AG Company Name: Limes Schlosskliniken AG ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 810 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Financially attractive expansion into Italy; PT Up LIMES signed a preliminary yet binding agreement to acquire the operating company of the "Villa Boccella" estate in Lucca, Tuscany. In our view, that significantly increases the attractiveness of LIMES' equity story beyond the pure financials. Here are the key takeaways: Prime estate. Located in the heart of Tuscany (near Pisa), the recently renovated estate offers six individual villas, four pools and a 14-hectare lot. This makes for an ideal addition to the group's current portfolio, bridging the gap between LIMES' ultra luxury clinic in Zurich and its locations in Germany. Clinic opening. Subject to obtaining a clinic license from the relevant authorities, the opening is planned for early summer next year. Importantly, no major renovations are necessary as the whole estate is currently still operated as a luxury vacation destination. Financial implications. As Boccella is closing a gap in LIMES' offering, demand for therapy slots should be high, in our view (Q1 results suggest that ramp ups of Abtsee and Bergisches Land are well ahead of schedule). On an annualized basis, Boccella is seen to add EUR 15-20m in sales (eNuW: EUR 15m) at margins above current group levels (eNuW: 30%). As per LIMES' asset light business model, cash conversion is seen to be high (eNuW: 60-70%). Importantly, LIMES did not purchase the property in order to keep the group's balance sheet light and ROE high. If needed, LIMES could buy the property thanks to a purchase option. Total investment volume for the operating company and some refitting should be roughly EUR 6m, eNuW. Our take. The expansion into Italy further underpins the LIMES success story. With its strong brand recognition, a differentiated referral ecosystem and a structurally undersupplied market, growth should persist beyond 2028 (eNuW). With its successful clinic blueprint, we would also not rule out additional European clinics for the mid- to long-term. The maiden dividend alongside the strong Q1 figures demonstrates that LIMES has entered a new phase of financial maturity, transitioning into a self-funding, cash-generative healthcare platform within an attractive niche. With demand for its Zurich location high (including a waiting list) and the ramp ups up Abtsee and Bergisches progressing well, the coming quarters could serve as additional share price catalysts. We confirm our BUY rating with an increased EUR 810 PT (old: EUR 710) based on DCF as we reflect Boccella in our estimates from FY27e onwards. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=808a0970e34572318ba20805eecf3855 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=21e2ad00-6ae0-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2348610 18.06.2026 CET/CEST °