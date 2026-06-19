Original-Research: tonies SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

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Original-Research: tonies SE - from NuWays AG

19.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of NuWays AG to tonies SE

     Company Name:                tonies SE
     ISIN:                        LU2333563281

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     Target price:                EUR 18.5
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

CMD unboxes a global success story; PT UP

tonies held its first-ever Capital Markets Day, announcing an upbeat
mid-term margin and growth guidance, an exclusive content deal as well as a
new Toniebox. Here are the key takeaways:

  * Sales to double by FY30e. Management guided for group sales of more than
    EUR 1.4bn by FY30e (vs FY25 sales of EUR 630m), largely in line with our
    estimates. Growth is to be driven by new market entries, new product
    launches and a rising household penetration in the US. Worth
    highlighting, the current installed base of Tonieboxes already provides
    visibility into EUR 1-1.5bn content-driven sales during the next few
    years. One Toniebox sale yields c. 20 figurine sales over 4.5 years in a
    subscription-like manner.

  * US still early despite near-complete distribution. US household
    penetration stands at just 12%, against 58% in DACH, even though tonies
    already sits across all relevant retail partners such Amazon, Walmart
    and Target, which represent ~85% of the US pre-school market. Mind you,
    within five years, tonies become #2 pre-school toy in the US.

  * Additional market launches pending. At least two new market launches are
    targeted by year-end FY27, with coverage of all major global regions by
    FY30. With a toolkit of successful blueprints (e.g. Australia) as well
    an already large global installed base (activated boxes in 100+
    countries), we regard the chances of success as high.

  * New Toniebox. tonies announced to be launching a "Toniebox lite" in the
    second half of the year. With additional details expected in August, the
    smaller and lighter alternative to TB2 is aimed at expanding the TAM via
    a lower entry point, secondary-location/travel use cases, and
    multi-device ownership within existing households.

  * Margin to exceed expectations. By FY30e, tonies guides for 16-18% adj.
    EBITDA margin vs 8.6% in FY25 (eNuW old: ~13%). This reflects the
    natural evolution toward higher-margin attach revenue as the installed
    base increases alongside improved operating leverage stemming from
    structural improvements across cost of goods, fulfillment, and the
    broader cost base incl. SG&A.

  * Content moat widens further. Tonies announced a collaboration with BBC,
    bringing Bluey to the Toniebox. For the past two consecutive years,
    Bluey has been the most streamed show in the US (not just within the
    pre-school category). Alongside the already-secured Pokémon exclusive
    and the in-house Tonies Studio content engine (e.g. the new 'Sleepy
    Friends' partnership with Carlsen), the group is expanding its content,
    now covering nearly all relevant IPs.

Our take: The CMD confirms our tonies thesis. A category-defining ecosystem
with subscription-like repurchase behaviour, still-low US penetration
despite near-complete distribution, and a content engine licensors now
chase. By FY30e, the company will have transformed into a global icon with
particularly strong cash generation thanks to its capex-light set-up.

BUY with an increased EUR 18.5 PT (old: EUR 14.5) based on DCF as we raise our
mid- to long-term margin estimates by an average of 4pp. Terminal EBIT
margin is raised from 11% to 15%.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ca1a0ec42f101458207860fd9f21689a
For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

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2349504 19.06.2026 CET/CEST

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