Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 15th June to 19th June 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

64.1750

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

64.0403

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

63.0862

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

63.2301

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

62.2618

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

62.2926

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

18/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

9 000

62.1429

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

18/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

31 000

62.0851

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

62.7585

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

19/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

62.7640

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

160 000

62.8467

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622640038/en/

Eurofins

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