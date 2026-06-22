Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 15th June to 19th June 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
15/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
64.1750
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
15/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
64.0403
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
16/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
63.0862
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
16/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
63.2301
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
17/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
62.2618
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
17/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
62.2926
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
18/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
9 000
|
62.1429
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
18/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
31 000
|
62.0851
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
19/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
62.7585
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
19/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
62.7640
|
CEUX
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
160 000
|
62.8467
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622640038/en/
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