Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH 22.06.2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG Company Name: Formycon AG ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 22.06.2026 Target price: EUR50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 53.00 to EUR 50.00. Abstract: A solid set of Q1 results coupled with positive recent newsflow suggest that Formycon will be able to reach FY/26 guidance for sales and EBITDA of

EUR60-EUR70m and EUR0m-EUR10m respectively. The Stelara biosimilar FYB202 and the

Keytruda biosimilar candidate, FYB206, each account for around one third of 2026 revenue guidance. In the last few weeks Formycon's FYB202 commercialisation partner, Fresenius Kabi, has announced significant new contracts for the drug in both the U.S. and France. These contracts suggest FYB202 is gaining the traction necessary to push FY/26 sales close to ca. EUR20m. In February Formycon announced positive results of its pivotal phase 1 trial of FYB206. As far as we can ascertain, Formycon is the first and so far only non-Chinese company to successfully complete a pivotal trial of a biosimilar for Keytruda. Keytruda was the world's best-selling drug in 2025 with sales of USD31.7bn. Formycon currently expects the earliest market entry of FYB206 after the expiry of market exclusivity of Keytruda in 2029 in the USA and after 2030 in the EU. However, being at the front of the pack of Keytruda biosimilar developers means that Formycon may be able to make an early start to discussions with Keytruda's developer/manufacturer (Merck) on the timing of the FYB206 launch. Ideally, these talks will secure FYB206 a position in the first launch group. We expect a milestone payment for the submission of regulatory approval documentation to the FDA to be the largest element of FYB206 revenue this year. We maintain our Buy recommendation but lower our price target from EUR53 to EUR50 (upside: 156%). Recent positive newsflow notwithstanding, our lower price target mainly reflects a more conservative assessment of the long-term outlook for FYB202 in comparison with our most recent study of 20 November last year. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 53,00 auf EUR 50,00. Zusammenfassung: Solide Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal in Verbindung mit den jüngsten positiven Nachrichten deuten darauf hin, dass Formycon die Prognosen für das Geschäftsjahr 2026 hinsichtlich Umsatz und EBITDA in Höhe von EUR60 Mio. - EUR70 Mio. bzw. EUR0 Mio. - EUR10 Mio. erreichen kann. Das Stelara-Biosimilar FYB202 und das Keytruda-Biosimilar-Kandidat FYB206 machen jeweils etwa ein Drittel der Umsatzprognose für 2026 aus. In den letzten Wochen hat Fresenius Kabi, der Vermarktungspartner von Formycon für FYB202, bedeutende neue Verträge für das Medikament sowohl in den USA als auch in Frankreich bekannt gegeben. Diese Verträge deuten darauf hin, dass FYB202 die nötige Dynamik gewinnt, um den Umsatz im Geschäftsjahr 2026 auf rund EUR20 Mio. zu steigern. Im Februar gab Formycon positive Ergebnisse ihrer entscheidenden Phase-1-Studie zu FYB206 bekannt. Soweit wir feststellen können, ist Formycon das erste und bislang einzige nicht-chinesische Unternehmen, das eine entscheidende Studie zu einem Biosimilar für Keytruda erfolgreich abgeschlossen hat. Keytruda war im Jahr 2025 mit einem Umsatz von USD31,7 Mrd. das weltweit meistverkaufte Medikament. Formycon geht derzeit davon aus, dass FYB206 frühestens nach Ablauf des Marktexklusivitätsschutzes von Keytruda im Jahr 2029 in den USA und nach 2030 in der EU auf den Markt kommen wird. Da Formycon jedoch an der Spitze der Entwickler von Keytruda-Biosimilars steht, könnte das Unternehmen möglicherweise frühzeitig Gespräche mit dem Entwickler/Hersteller von Keytruda (Merck) über den Zeitpunkt der Markteinführung von FYB206 aufnehmen. Im Idealfall werden diese Gespräche FYB206 einen Platz in der ersten Markteinführungsgruppe sichern. Wir gehen davon aus, dass eine Meilensteinzahlung für die Einreichung der Zulassungsunterlagen bei der FDA den größten Anteil am Umsatz von FYB206 in diesem Jahr ausmachen wird. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, senken jedoch unser Kursziel von EUR53 auf EUR50 (Aufwärtspotenzial: 156%). Ungeachtet der jüngsten positiven Nachrichten spiegelt unser niedrigeres Kursziel hauptsächlich eine konservativere Einschätzung der langfristigen Aussichten für FYB202 im Vergleich zu unserer letzten Studie vom 20. November letzten Jahres wider. Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=f4d23d7a24d96084e22a8047400be38c Contact for questions: First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Herr Gaurav Tiwari Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686 web: www.firstberlin.com E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=70f34443-6e05-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2350416 22.06.2026 CET/CEST °