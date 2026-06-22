Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

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Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

22.06.2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG

     Company Name:                Formycon AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A1EWVY8

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        22.06.2026
     Target price:                EUR50
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Simon Scholes

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG
(ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and
decreased the price target from EUR 53.00 to EUR 50.00.

Abstract:
A solid set of Q1 results coupled with positive recent newsflow suggest that
Formycon will be able to reach FY/26 guidance for sales and EBITDA of

EUR60-EUR70m and EUR0m-EUR10m respectively. The Stelara biosimilar FYB202 and the

Keytruda biosimilar candidate, FYB206, each account for around one third of
2026 revenue guidance. In the last few weeks Formycon's FYB202
commercialisation partner, Fresenius Kabi, has announced significant new
contracts for the drug in both the U.S. and France. These contracts suggest
FYB202 is gaining the traction necessary to push FY/26 sales close to ca.
EUR20m. In February Formycon announced positive results of its pivotal phase 1
trial of FYB206. As far as we can ascertain, Formycon is the first and so
far only non-Chinese company to successfully complete a pivotal trial of a
biosimilar for Keytruda. Keytruda was the world's best-selling drug in 2025
with sales of USD31.7bn. Formycon currently expects the earliest market
entry of FYB206 after the expiry of market exclusivity of Keytruda in 2029
in the USA and after 2030 in the EU. However, being at the front of the pack
of Keytruda biosimilar developers means that Formycon may be able to make an
early start to discussions with Keytruda's developer/manufacturer (Merck) on
the timing of the FYB206 launch. Ideally, these talks will secure FYB206 a
position in the first launch group. We expect a milestone payment for the
submission of regulatory approval documentation to the FDA to be the largest
element of FYB206 revenue this year. We maintain our Buy recommendation but
lower our price target from EUR53 to EUR50 (upside: 156%). Recent positive
newsflow notwithstanding, our lower price target mainly reflects a more
conservative assessment of the long-term outlook for FYB202 in comparison
with our most recent study of 20 November last year.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN:
DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 53,00 auf EUR 50,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Solide Ergebnisse für das erste Quartal in Verbindung mit den jüngsten
positiven Nachrichten deuten darauf hin, dass Formycon die Prognosen für das
Geschäftsjahr 2026 hinsichtlich Umsatz und EBITDA in Höhe von EUR60 Mio. - EUR70
Mio. bzw. EUR0 Mio. - EUR10 Mio. erreichen kann. Das Stelara-Biosimilar FYB202
und das Keytruda-Biosimilar-Kandidat FYB206 machen jeweils etwa ein Drittel
der Umsatzprognose für 2026 aus. In den letzten Wochen hat Fresenius Kabi,
der Vermarktungspartner von Formycon für FYB202, bedeutende neue Verträge
für das Medikament sowohl in den USA als auch in Frankreich bekannt gegeben.
Diese Verträge deuten darauf hin, dass FYB202 die nötige Dynamik gewinnt, um
den Umsatz im Geschäftsjahr 2026 auf rund EUR20 Mio. zu steigern. Im Februar
gab Formycon positive Ergebnisse ihrer entscheidenden Phase-1-Studie zu
FYB206 bekannt. Soweit wir feststellen können, ist Formycon das erste und
bislang einzige nicht-chinesische Unternehmen, das eine entscheidende Studie
zu einem Biosimilar für Keytruda erfolgreich abgeschlossen hat. Keytruda war
im Jahr 2025 mit einem Umsatz von USD31,7 Mrd. das weltweit meistverkaufte
Medikament. Formycon geht derzeit davon aus, dass FYB206 frühestens nach
Ablauf des Marktexklusivitätsschutzes von Keytruda im Jahr 2029 in den USA
und nach 2030 in der EU auf den Markt kommen wird. Da Formycon jedoch an der
Spitze der Entwickler von Keytruda-Biosimilars steht, könnte das Unternehmen
möglicherweise frühzeitig Gespräche mit dem Entwickler/Hersteller von
Keytruda (Merck) über den Zeitpunkt der Markteinführung von FYB206
aufnehmen. Im Idealfall werden diese Gespräche FYB206 einen Platz in der
ersten Markteinführungsgruppe sichern. Wir gehen davon aus, dass eine
Meilensteinzahlung für die Einreichung der Zulassungsunterlagen bei der FDA
den größten Anteil am Umsatz von FYB206 in diesem Jahr ausmachen wird. Wir
behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, senken jedoch unser Kursziel von EUR53 auf
EUR50 (Aufwärtspotenzial: 156%). Ungeachtet der jüngsten positiven Nachrichten
spiegelt unser niedrigeres Kursziel hauptsächlich eine konservativere
Einschätzung der langfristigen Aussichten für FYB202 im Vergleich zu unserer
letzten Studie vom 20. November letzten Jahres wider.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=f4d23d7a24d96084e22a8047400be38c

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

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2350416 22.06.2026 CET/CEST

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EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
FORMYCON

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