Hytera Launches W60 Wearable MCS Radio to Extend Mission-Critical Communication Beyond PMR Coverage

Hytera, a leading global provider of critical communications technologies and solutions, launched the W60 Wearable MCS Radio at Critical Communications World (CCW) 2026. Designed to complement existing PMR systems, the lightweight wearable device helps organizations maintain mission-critical communications beyond the coverage limits of traditional radio networks, supporting safer and more connected operations across public safety, transportation, energy, and industrial sectors.

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W60 Wearable MCS Radio for connected operations beyond PMR coverage

Extending Communication Beyond PMR Coverage

Maintaining reliable communications in basements, tunnels, underground facilities, and other hard-to-cover environments remains a challenge for many organizations. Expanding PMR infrastructure in these locations often requires significant investment and deployment time.

The W60 addresses this challenge by connecting to an existing PMR radio and extending it with broadband MCX services. During daily operations, it works as a wired remote speaker microphone. When personnel move beyond radio coverage, the W60 enables communications through broadband MCX networks, helping teams remain connected without changing established workflows or replacing existing radio systems.

Supporting MCX access and priority-based services, the W60 also helps maintain reliable voice communications during periods of network congestion, ensuring critical information continues to reach frontline personnel when it matters most.

Enhancing Operational Visibility and Coordination

Beyond voice communications, the W60 helps improve operational awareness by maintaining connectivity with command centers in locations where traditional radio coverage may be limited. Its integrated 8 MP camera supports live video streaming and on-site recording, providing dispatchers and supervisors with greater visibility into developing situations and field activities.

Video, audio, and operational data are protected through AES-256 encryption and removable secure storage, helping organizations maintain data security and evidence integrity.

Built for Demanding Field Environments

Weighing approximately 156 grams, the W60 is designed for all-day wear in challenging operational environments. AI-powered noise cancellation and a high-performance speaker help ensure clear communications in noisy locations, while its IP68-rated rugged design provides protection against water, dust, and accidental drops.

With up to 24 hours of battery life, the device supports extended shifts and long-duration operations. It can also draw supplementary power from a connected PMR radio when additional runtime is required.

Maximizing Existing PMR Investments

"Many organizations face communications challenges in a limited number of difficult locations, where expanding PMR infrastructure is not always practical," said Ray Zhang, Product Director at Hytera Europe. "The W60 helps extend connectivity into those areas through broadband MCX services while preserving existing PMR investments. Personnel remain connected, visible to command, and supported wherever operations take them."

By bridging PMR and broadband communications, the W60 provides organizations with a practical and cost-effective path toward converged mission-critical communications, helping extend coverage, improve operational continuity, and maximize the value of existing communications infrastructure.

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