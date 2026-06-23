Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (von Quirin Privatbank Kapi...

^ Original-Research: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 23.06.2026 / 16:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Name: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA ISIN: DE0006083405 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 23.06.2026 Target price: 110.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Successful start to FY 2026/27 HORNBACH was able to increase sales in Q1-26/27 and market share, too. Its Baustoff Union sub-group (building materials distribution) was the faster-growing segment, posting net sales growth of 6.8% to EUR 105m (from EUR 98m in Q1 2025/26). This segment has suffered from declining sales in recent years and is now showing signs of recovery due to increased building permits. Hence, we confirm our Buy recommendation and the EUR 110 TP. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=cb898eb83ce79015b07af21d68f0fb8f For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ Contact for questions: Quirin Privatbank AG Institutionelles Research Schillerstraße 20 60313 Frankfurt am Main research@quirinprivatbank.de https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=23a4582e-6f13-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2352304 23.06.2026 CET/CEST °