EQS-News: Infosys, der Global CMO Growth Council der ANA und LIONS stellen den CMO AI Hub vor

EQS-News: Infosys / Schlagwort(e): Vereinbarung/Produkteinführung

Infosys, der Global CMO Growth Council der ANA und LIONS stellen den CMO AI Hub vor



24.06.2026 / 12:55 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Plattform für Peer-to-Peer-Lernen und Zusammenarbeit für CMOs weltweit

Der Hub basiert auf Infosys Aster und bietet eigene Fallstudien sowie kuratierte Erkenntnisse von Branchenkollegen im Rahmen einer dialogorientierten KI-Erfahrung

BENGALURU, Indien, 24. Juni 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führender Anbieter von AI-first-orientierten Unternehmensberatungs- und Technologiedienstleistungen, stellt in Zusammenarbeit mit dem ANA Global CMO Growth Council – einem globalen Führungsgremium, das das Wachstum von Marketingexperten unterstützt – sowie LIONS, der Plattform und dem Veranstalter des Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, den CMO AI Hub vor. Die exklusive, KI-gestützte Plattform unterstützt das Peer-to-Peer-Lernen unter Chief Marketing Officers. Der Hub führt Erkenntnisse, Erfahrungen und Perspektiven führender Marketingorganisationen und Führungskräfte weltweit zusammen.

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Der Hub basiert auf Infosys Aster, einer KI-gestützten Marketing-Suite, und vereint kuratierte Informationen der Association of National Advertisers (ANA), von LIONS und des Infosys Knowledge Institute, dem Forschungszweig von Infosys, in einer sicheren, dialogorientierten Benutzeroberfläche. Diese ist speziell auf Marketing-Führungskräfte zugeschnitten. Governance-Sicherheitsvorkehrungen und „Privacy-by-Design"-Prinzipien durchgängig in den Hub integriert, der darüber hinaus von Menschen kontrolliert wird. So ist eine vertrauenswürdige, unternehmensgerechte Erfahrung mit langfristiger Skalierbarkeit zu gewährleistet.

Der Hub wurde exklusiv für Mitglieder des ANA Global CMO Growth Council entwickelt und wandelt das kollektive Wissen der Marketingbranche in eine jederzeit verfügbare Ressource um. Er bietet CMOs eine Plattform, auf der sie geschäftliche Herausforderungen in natürlicher Sprache beschreiben und daraus synthetisierte, kontextreiche Erkenntnisse erhalten können. Diese basieren auf kuratierten Forschungsergebnissen, Fallstudien und Perspektiven von Führungskräften. Sie ermöglichen eine schnellere und wirkungsvollere Entscheidungsfindung.

Die Einführung spiegelt eine von CMOs identifizierte Priorität wider, die Auswirkungen der KI als gemeinsame Herausforderung zu verstehen und ihnen einen Schritt voraus zu sein. Der CMO AI Hub wird zusammen mit dem CMO AI Playbook eingeführt, das das Infosys Knowledge Institute auf Basis umfangreicher Recherchen entwickelte. Dazu gehörten Einzelinterviews mit CMOs, der Austausch mit Marketingexperten auf Veranstaltungen sowie Beiträge von ANA-Mitgliedern. Das CMO AI Playbook fasst diese Erkenntnisse zusammen, während der AI Hub sie als praktisches Werkzeug für den täglichen Einsatz zugänglich macht.

Die wichtigsten Funktionen des CMO AI Hub im Überblick:

Konversationsintelligenz: Mitglieder können Fragen in natürlicher Sprache stellen und erhalten umgehend zusammengefasste Erkenntnisse aus kuratierten Inhalten.

Führungskräftegerechte Ergebnisse: Die Plattform wandelt Erkenntnisse in Zusammenfassungen um. Dadurch wird es für CMOs leichter, die Perspektiven und Erfahrungen von Kollegen zu erhalten und daraus zu lernen.

CMO-zu-CMO-Vernetzung: Ermöglicht es Marketing-Führungskräften, Erkenntnisse beizusteuern, die die Plattform im Laufe der Zeit stärken.

Sichere Umgebung, exklusiv für Mitglieder: Nur für Mitglieder des Growth Council mit Enterprise-Zugang verfügbar.

Nick Primola, Group Executive Vice President, ANA, und Leader des Global CMO Growth Council: „CMOs haben uns mitgeteilt, dass sie sich reale, praktische Orientierungshilfen für die Momente wünschen, in denen wichtige Entscheidungen getroffen werden müssen. „Der AI Hub verwandelt die gesammelten Erfahrungen der weltweit führenden Marketingexperten in eine Ressource, die den Mitgliedern jederzeit zur Verfügung steht. Er wurde von CMOs für CMOs entwickelt – und soll Führungskräften dabei helfen, fundiertere Entscheidungen zu treffen – und das im Tempo des Marketings."

Simon Cook, CEO von LIONS, kommentiert: „Der Growth Council wurde ins Leben gerufen, um die weltweit besten Marketingexperten zusammenzubringen und Wachstumsbarrieren zu beseitigen. Der CMO AI Hub ist der bislang ambitionierteste Ausdruck dieser Mission – er legt die kollektive Intelligenz dieser Community in die Hände jedes einzelnen Mitglieds, genau dann, wenn sie benötigt wird. Kreativität und KI sind keine gegensätzlichen Kräfte. Der Hub verbindet das Beste des menschlichen Urteilsvermögens mit der Geschwindigkeit der Technologie – und stellt den Menschen dabei stets in den Mittelpunkt."

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer bei Infosys, erklärt: „KI bietet CMOs eine Möglichkeit, über Effizienzsteigerungen hinauszugehen und die Rolle des Marketings als Wachstumsmotor zu stärken. Dank der kombinierten Expertise führender Marketingexperten mit einer KI-gestützten Experience-Ebene verwandelt der CMO AI Hub fragmentierte Erkenntnisse in gemeinsame Intelligenz. Diese unterstützt Marketingverantwortliche dabei, fundierte Entscheidungen zu treffen und größeres Geschäftswachstum zu erschließen."

About the ANA | Global CMO Growth Council

The Global CMO Growth Council is a partnership between the ANA and LIONS representing over 1,200 chief marketers worldwide. Chaired by Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble, the leadership team includes 50 chief marketers from the world's top brands. Since its launch in 2018, the Growth Council has mobilized thousands of CMOs and industry leaders around the world to transform marketing into a force for economic growth and a force for societal good. It is a community of influential and distinguished marketing leaders addressing key issues facing CMOs, their companies, and all of the stakeholders they serve. Chief marketers hold a privileged responsibility to accelerate broad and bold initiatives that will lead to lasting benefits for their brands, their customers, and our global society.

About the ANA

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is the definitive voice of the marketing industry. Since 1910, we have set and advanced the agenda for marketing transformation, connecting over 1,600 member companies to an influential global network, insights and resources that drive growth. Our members represent 20,000 brands and $400 billion in annual marketing investment. Through industry-leading research, the CMO Growth Council, and our proprietary Growth Agenda and Practices, the ANA empowers marketers to shape the future of marketing and create lasting impact for their organizations and the industry.

About LIONS

LIONS is the global platform that champions creativity and marketing effectiveness for growth. We help businesses grow through creative marketing that matters. We know that creativity can and should be applied across the full marketing mix. Creativity is an impactful business driver - and when it's integrated with a culture of effectiveness, it's a competitive advantage. Backed by over 150 years of experience and evidence, Cannes Lions, WARC, Effie, Contagious and Acuity - provides the global marketing industry with the definitive benchmarks, intelligence, training and tailored advice needed to grow. LIONS is part of Informa PLC.

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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