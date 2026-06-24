Swedish Court Further Reschedules Delivery of Judgment in PriceRunner Vs Google Antitrust Case

Klarna provides investor update

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR) wishes to update investors that the Patent and Market Court in Stockholm, Sweden (Patent- och marknadsdomstolen) has again postponed publication of its judgment in the antitrust damages proceedings brought by PriceRunner, a Klarna subsidiary, against Google.

The Court has rescheduled publication of its judgment from June 26, 2026 to July 1, 2026 at 13:00 CET. As with the Court's two previous notifications, the rescheduling is a procedural decision by the Court and relates solely to the timing of the judgment delivery. In its notification, the Court cited high workload as the reason for needing additional time to finalize the judgment. No inference about the outcome should be drawn from it.

Important Notice

The outcome of the proceedings is inherently uncertain. No assurance can be given that PriceRunner will succeed on liability or quantum. Any award would be subject to appeal by Google, to sharing arrangements with former PriceRunner shareholders and Klarna's litigation funder, and to applicable taxation. The dollar amount of the claim should not be taken as an indication of any likely recovery. This announcement does not constitute a profit forecast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260624670421/en/

press@klarna.com