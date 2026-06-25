DLE Limited Announces Patent Filing for Ambient-Temperature Diamond Process and Offers Staged Disclosure Framework

UK-based research and development engineering company DLE Limited today announced the filing of its foundational platform patent on 6 March 2026, covering a proprietary ambient-temperature diamond process. In accordance with standard statutory protocols, the specific details of the filing remain confidential during the initial 18-month regulatory cycle. DLE Limited was established exclusively as a platform to exploit and monetize this intellectual property in a clean, professional corporate framework.

The technology described in the filing represents a potential structural and financial shift for the diamond industry, challenging traditional production costs and market share base cases. The patent details the production of advanced layers with high precision, with applications including quantum computing and cooling AI chips. Physically, the process is designed to feature intrinsically lower capital expenditure requirements and a lower total cost of production than legacy High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) methods.

Through this ambient-temperature methodology, the company holding the patent aims to establish full control of a continuous supply, independent of the limited production life of a traditional diamond mine. To anchor its luxury consumer positioning, DLE has defined a unique diamond brand, Innosense, designed to be the premium, exquisite jewelry featured on the world's most prominent red carpets and events like the Oscars.

To validate its modeled claims while strictly protecting its core intellectual property, DLE Limited is offering a staged disclosure arrangement for serious industrial parties. A briefing and formal offer of staged disclosure have been delivered to primary sector stakeholders, including the corporate advisory infrastructure of the principal listed parent enterprise, alongside relevant sovereign diamond-producing nations and private commercial consortia currently evaluating acquisitions within the sector and making long-term investment decisions on timescales at or beyond the DLE roadmap.

About DLE Limited

DLE Limited is a UK-based science and research company formed exclusively to govern, license, and commercialize proprietary intellectual property related to ambient-temperature diamond processes for advanced engineering and luxury jewelry applications.

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DLE Limited

Dr. Mark Hadley PhD MBA, Director

mark@dlelimited.co.uk