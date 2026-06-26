Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: LION E-Mobility AG - from NuWays AG 26.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to LION E-Mobility AG Company Name: LION E-Mobility AG ISIN: CH0560888270 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 3.2 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Sarah Hellemann FY25: Significant progress on balance sheet de-risking Yesterday, LION released its full year report for 2025. While its operating performance had already been indicated by preliminary figures, further details confirmed a successful rollover of a majority of the company's debt. Key insights in detail: Revenue rose by 67.4% yoy to EUR 28.3m (eNuW). Customer demand came in stronger throughout the year. Additionally, customers pre-stocked on battery packs from the previous generation ahead of the NMC+ products in the mobility segments, on account of which Q4 revenue came in significantly accelerated. EBITDA turned positive, with EUR 6.5m significantly ahead of EUR -3.6m in the previous year, given commercial momentum strengthening. The overall margin came in at 22.8%. LION generated a net profit of EUR 2.3m. The improvements put the result considerably ahead of the previous year's loss of EUR 6.6m. The operating CF materially strengthened throughout the year, coming in at EUR 8.4m compared to EUR -9m in the previous year. This was mainly driven by stronger earnings and trade payable invoices not due until the new year. We view these trade payables as related to the high activity in Q4, implying a positive one-off of approx. EUR 6.7m. Equity ratio significantly strengthened. LION raised its equity ratio from 22.1% in FY24 to 36.7% in FY25 through a reduction of bank liabilities by EUR 2.6m, with one bank loan of EUR 8m remaining with amended covenants now considered long-term financed. Its anchor shareholder showed continued support through adaptations in shareholder loans made. An outstanding shareholder loan of EUR 6m was reduced to EUR 4.5m, including EUR 2m of accrued interest accumulated through two equity conversions. From a novation of trade payables into an interest-bearing loan, the company took out another shareholder loan of EUR 2.5m. We view this as material progress towards de-risking LION's balance sheet ahead of the ongoing ramp-up of NMC+ production and BESS activities. LION has reached a critical commercial inflection point across segments, supported by a strengthened balance sheet. In Mobility, the NMC+ ramp-up is expected for H2 26. Mind you, first prototypes were tested and qualified by existing customers in Q4 25. This month, LION announced that its FY26 order book was nearly filled and that FY27 was also filling up, partially driven by defence orders. The first NMC+ battery cells are scheduled to arrive in June/early July and the conversion of the production line is well underway. Hence, production of the NMC+ packs is seen to commence in July. In Storage, BESS sales are anticipated to pick up as the company is in advanced talks with clients. Commercial progress was already shown in May with first containers on the ground in Germany (project value EUR 750k) and a second construction phase planned for FY27e (project value EUR 1.5m). LION confirmed its guidance of more than EUR 35m in sales and a strongly positive EBITDA. As outlined above, we expect a significant pick-up of commercial activity from H2 2026 onwards, reflecting in our projections of EUR 36m (eNuW) in sales for FY26e and EUR 5.7m (eNuW) in EBITDA. Hence, we reiterate our BUY recommendation at EUR 3.2, according to DCF. You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=e28d25ec-7128-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2354450 26.06.2026 CET/CEST °