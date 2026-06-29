Banyan Software Welcomes tec4U-Solutions

Saarbrücken-based compliance software expert joins Banyan's permanent home for vertical market software

Banyan Software, an acquirer and long-term operator of successful software businesses, is excited to announce the acquisition of tec4U-Solutions, a provider of material compliance software and data services for manufacturers, retailers and product importers.

Founded in 2013 in Saarbrücken, tec4U-Solutions has spent more than a decade building one of the most trusted compliance platforms for product data communication and management, DataCross. This high performance data exchange platform helps enterprises meet worldwide ESG and material compliance regulations such as REACH, PFAS, Conflict Minerals, PPWR, EUDR, Eco design, Carbon footprinting and are deeply embedded in the workflows of mid-market manufacturers as well as of corporate structures across the DACH region. This makes tec4U-Solutions a critical compliance partner to its customers for reaching product safety, sustainability and marketability of products.

As tec4U-Solutions enters a new chapter, leadership continues to prioritize and leverage growth, product excellence, and a continued commitment to customers and employees. Finding a partner who would honor tec4U's values while supporting its next phase of growth, including investment in AI and go-to-market, was central to the decision to partner with Banyan.

"We are proud of what we have built and the trust our customers place in us. This step lets us build on that foundation with a partner who shares our long-term vision. With Banyan, we have the support to take our technology, software products and dedicated services to the next level, which is essential as regulatory demands and also communication requirements on businesses continue to grow dynamically."

Stefan Nieser " Founder and CEO of tec4U-Solutions

tec4U will continue to operate independently from Saarbrücken, with its leadership, team, and roadmap intact. The strong customer focus and tec4U`s renowned quality of services will continue to be upheld, and also the exceptional quality of the software and related services. Banyan's role is to provide long-term stability, operational support, and capital to fuel continued innovative product development and market expansion.

"tec4U represents exactly the kind of focused software company we are proud to partner with. It has a deeply skilled team and a thoughtful, long-term approach to customer value. The team has built a compliance platform that delivers measurable impact for manufacturers and over 65,000 suppliers navigating a complex and expanding regulatory landscape. We are excited to partner with tec4U to further strengthen its position as a trusted compliance partner across Europe."

Kay-Ingo Greve " Operating Partner at Banyan Software

About tec4U-Solutions

Founded in 2013, tec4U-Solutions GmbH develops compliance software and data services that help mid-market manufacturers and large enterprises meet worldwide ESG & Material Compliance regulations. Its DataCross platform serves as a single source of truth for product and supplier data, supported by managed data services, ERP interfaces, consulting, and a certified academy. In 2025, tec4U-Solutions was recognized as a Top Innovator in the TOP100 competition and in 2026 as Service Champion by DISQ Trust. For more information, please visit tec4u-solutions.com

About Banyan Software

Banyan Software is the best permanent home for software businesses that serve specialized industries, their employees, and their customers. With a buy-grow-and-hold-for-life approach and a permanent capital base, Banyan acquires and grows companies worldwide, honoring founder legacies and helping portfolio companies modernize through shared AI expertise and operational discipline. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Banyan operates more than 120 portfolio companies across North and South America, the UK, EU, and APAC, and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years. For more information, please visit banyansoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260628888985/en/

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Katie Snyder

Pitch Public Relations

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