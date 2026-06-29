Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 22nd June to 26th June 2026

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

62.7471

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

22/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

62.7228

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

64.9633

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

23/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

25 000

64.9238

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

66.4407

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

24/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

66.5537

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 032

67.7184

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

25/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

4 968

67.8479

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

68.4760

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

26/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

68.4282

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

130 000

65.7977

 

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629348842/en/

Eurofins

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