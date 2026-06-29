Eurofins: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 22nd June to 26th June 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identify code of the Issuer
|
Transaction day
|
Identify code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
22/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
62.7471
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
22/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
62.7228
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
23/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
64.9633
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
23/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
25 000
|
64.9238
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
24/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
66.4407
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
24/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
66.5537
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 032
|
67.7184
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
25/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
4 968
|
67.8479
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
68.4760
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
26/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
68.4282
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
130 000
|
65.7977
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629348842/en/
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