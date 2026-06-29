Exclusive Networks Appoints Sergio Amodeo as Group Chief Financial Officer

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks, a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist, today announced the appointment of Sergio Amodeo as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Sergio joins the Executive Leadership Team and reports to Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Networks.

Sergio is an accomplished finance executive with a distinguished international career spanning global organizations and high-growth, private equity-backed environments. He joins Exclusive Networks from Nexture, where he served as Group CFO and Board Member. Previously, he held Group CFO positions at Radisson Hospitality and TeamSystem, and earlier finance leadership roles at Danone and Procter & Gamble.

Sergio's appointment reflects Exclusive Networks' commitment to building world-class leadership capabilities as the Group continues to deliver on its growth and value creation agenda. His breadth of international experience and consistent track record of driving financial performance and strategic execution will prove instrumental as Exclusive Networks pursues its next chapter.

Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer of Exclusive Networks, said: "Sergio is an outstanding executive who has led finance functions through complex, high-growth environments across multiple geographies and business models. His expertise, judgment and leadership will be invaluable as we pursue our ambitions and continue to build a business of lasting value for our stakeholders."

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 50 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260628929214/en/

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS CONTACTS

Nicolas Leroy

Global Head of Communications

nleroy@exclusive-networks.com