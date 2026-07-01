Cardo AI Emerges as the Defining ABF Specialist in Chartis Research's 2026 Global Rankings

Cardo AI, the technology platform purpose-built for asset-backed finance and private credit, today announced it has been recognised in two Chartis Research STORM reports, ranking 19th in BuySideRisk 50 and 25th in QuantTech 50, among the most authoritative independent assessments of risk technology vendors globally.

In the BuySideRisk 50, Cardo AI climbed 13 places from 32nd to 19th, one of the strongest year-on-year improvements in the ranking. It also received two awards: an Industry Category Award as the leading platform for asset-backed finance, and a Solution Category Award for its Risk Management as a Service model.

In the QuantTech 50, Cardo AI received the Asset-Backed Finance Award for Pricing, Valuation, and Asset-Class Specific Analytics, recognising its coverage across consumer loans, CLOs, trade finance, and specialty finance, and its expansion into segments that generic tools cannot serve.

Together, the recognitions establish Cardo AI as the risk and analytics platform of choice for institutional participants in private credit and ABF, a market that continues to grow in complexity as it moves into the mainstream. Asset managers, banks, and insurers increasingly require a single provider that spans portfolio risk, cash flow analytics, and reporting across illiquid asset classes.

"Asset-backed finance is one of the most analytically demanding corners of private markets, and most platforms were simply not built for it," said Altin Kadareja, Co-Founder & CEO of Cardo AI. "These results confirm that we are the specialist in ABF across both analytics and risk management, and that focus is precisely what our clients rely on us for."

About Cardo AI: Cardo AI is the end-to-end platform for asset-based finance and private-credit markets. Its platform manages more than $100 billion in assets under technology, connects to 160+ external systems, and processes 6 trillion data points to power portfolio management, cash-flow modeling, and investor reporting. For further information: info@cardoai.com - www.cardoai.com.

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Media Contacts

Roberta Pazzini

Head of Marketing

roberta.pazzini@cardoai.com