Original-Research: OHB SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: OHB SE - from NuWays AG 01.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to OHB SE Company Name: OHB SE ISIN: DE0005936124 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 340 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Simon Keller Funded for the next growth orbit, chg. & PT Up Following the capital increase and the new mid-term outlook presented at its CMD, OHB is in our view well positioned to win and execute on upcoming contracts. This is supported by a strengthened balance sheet, a clear right to win as Europe's leading independent space prime, and a multi-year demand upcycle backed by rising ESA, EU and national defence budgets. This supports our BUY. Mid-term targets imply c. 27% organic sales CAGR into 2030e. The company targets total operating mid-term performance of EUR >4bn (eNuW: 2030e), up from EUR 1.2bn in 2025, and an adj. EBITDA margin of c. 13%, i.e. +c. 3pp vs 2025. The margin bridge rests on scale, industrialisation and a richer defence mix (eNuW: 50% vs 22% today). The defence step-up, led by SATCOMBw4, could support margins slightly above the 13% target (eNuW), as OHB was already targeting >12% before the recent increase in German defence spending and as management indicated that one large identified opportunity could support an overshoot versus the targets. HENSOLDT, which also executes large, long-cycle development projects for the German Bundeswehr, such as the new Eurofighter radar, targets EBITDA margins of around 19%, providing a useful defence-margin reference point. Right to win. As the only independent German space prime, with 25 years of Bundeswehr heritage, OHB is well placed for Germany's sovereignty-led programmes: SPOCK 2 (next-gen military space surveillance) via the KIRK consortium (OHB/Helsing JV, with Kongsberg and HENSOLDT); SATCOMBw4 (sovereign milsatcom worth up to EUR 10bn) via the OHB Rheinmetall Space Networks JV; and SBMD (space-based missile defence/early-warning worth c. EUR 3bn, eNuW). OHB's capital increase strengthens the balance sheet for industrialisation, capacity expansion and selective M&A, with c. EUR 482m gross proceeds already secured (up to c. EUR 511m possible after the smaller rights offering for existing minority shareholders). The implied share-count increase of up to c. 8.9% is seen to materially improve liquidity and index eligibility, with free float rising from c. 5.7% to slightly above 20%, helped by KKR's parallel placement of existing shares. The Fuchs family remains majority shareholder with >60%, while KKR retains c. 20%. Transaction costs are expected to burden 2026e EBIT by c. EUR 5m. Potential catalyst: Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA). RFA remains outside OHB's new mid-term guidance and is only captured in our valuation as a financial asset worth EUR 145m. Yet, the asset could become more visible soon. RFA is developing RFA ONE, a three-stage small-launch vehicle for flexible European access to orbit. Its maiden flight from SaxaVord, targeted for summer 2026, could bring it closer to commercialisation. Isar Aerospace, RFA's closest German peer, is slightly further advanced, having already completed a first test flight with its own launcher, but it is also still pre commercial. Hence, its reported valuation of EUR >2bn in June 2026 (following a private financing round) provides a useful, albeit imperfect, cross-read for a potential post-first-flight valuation of RFA. Action: the recent capital increase as well as credible new mid-term targets are reflected in our estimates (new 2030 sales: EUR 4bn, previously: EUR 3.5bn). BUY, new PT EUR 340 (old: EUR 320), on DCF. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=1d86f66f35edb069c31860785eff091b

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=9b611ea2-7513-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2357412 01.07.2026 CET/CEST °