Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of June 30th, 2026, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 24,587 shares;
  • 3,647,342.13 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on December 31st, 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 12,328 shares;
  • 5,098,339.99 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026 the following transactions were executed:

  • 4,479 purchase transactions
  • 4,256 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 460,175 shares and 62,772,330.90 euros purchased
  • 447,916 shares and 61,321,334.20 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares;
  • 180,000 euros in cash.

Copyright © 2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702698423/en/

Investor Relations
Olivier Psaume
olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com
+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations Caroline Simon (Image 7)
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65

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