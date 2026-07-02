Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of June 30th, 2026, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

24,587 shares;

3,647,342.13 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on December 31st, 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

12,328 shares;

5,098,339.99 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026 the following transactions were executed:

4,479 purchase transactions

4,256 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

460,175 shares and 62,772,330.90 euros purchased

447,916 shares and 61,321,334.20 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260702698423/en/

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations Caroline Simon (Image 7)

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+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65