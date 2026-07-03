Pet Service Holding NV: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

Regulatory News:

To comply with its reporting obligations, PET SERVICE HOLDING (Paris:ALPET) publishes today the half-year liquidity contract statement. As a reminder, PET SERVICE HOLDING and GILBERT DUPONT have terminated the liquidity contract put in place on November 27, 2025. This termination took effect on April 15, 2026, after the close of trading.

On the evening of 15 April, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

Number of Shares: 7,936

Cash balance: ¬12,495.01

During the first half of 2026, it was carried out a total of:

PURCHASE 10,645 shares ¬49,596.69 183 transactions SALE 6,796 shares ¬32,197.63 98 transactions

For reference, at the last half-yearly statement as of December 31, 2025, the liquidity account contained:

Number of Shares: 4,087

Cash balance: ¬30,097.09

It should be noted that when the initial contract was set up, the following resources were included in the account of the liquidity contract:

Number of actions: 0

Cash balance: ¬50,000

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) - ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

APPENDIX Purchases Sales Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (EUR) Number of transactions Number of shares Amount (EUR) TOTAL 183 10 645 49 596,69 98 6 796 32 197,63 02/01/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/01/2026 0 0 0 4 300 1408,41 06/01/2026 0 0 0 3 194 928,19 07/01/2026 0 0 0 1 80 385,6 08/01/2026 11 538 2561,69 0 0 0 09/01/2026 4 216 1012,63 1 40 188 12/01/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/01/2026 2 130 611 1 40 188 14/01/2026 8 640 2957,95 0 0 0 15/01/2026 2 102 469,2 5 345 1598,63 16/01/2026 3 155 726,41 0 0 0 19/01/2026 1 50 234 0 0 0 20/01/2026 1 100 468 0 0 0 21/01/2026 2 101 470,66 2 5 23,4 22/01/2026 5 215 996,7 1 1 4,64 23/01/2026 7 333 1528,47 0 0 0 26/01/2026 8 552 2507,02 1 24 111,36 27/01/2026 1 18 80,64 0 0 0 28/01/2026 9 244 1074,48 2 157 682,98 29/01/2026 5 455 1950,49 0 0 0 30/01/2026 5 122 536,8 31 1961 9240,62 02/02/2026 1 100 510 18 1111 5627,1 03/02/2026 6 339 1776,05 6 277 1466,49 04/02/2026 6 360 1860,66 0 0 0 05/02/2026 3 44 224,4 1 50 257,5 06/02/2026 0 0 0 2 100 520 09/02/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/02/2026 2 40 208 0 0 0 11/02/2026 6 790 4058,23 0 0 0 12/02/2026 9 501 2499,94 0 0 0 13/02/2026 0 0 0 2 270 1306,8 16/02/2026 2 200 968 0 0 0 17/02/2026 0 0 0 1 50 243 18/02/2026 1 50 243 0 0 0 19/02/2026 8 554 2646,46 2 322 1532,72 20/02/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/02/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/02/2026 13 450 2100,56 1 150 681 25/02/2026 1 78 354,12 0 0 0 26/02/2026 5 400 1801,32 0 0 0 27/02/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 02/03/2026 1 80 356,8 2 30 134,4 03/03/2026 2 64 285,16 0 0 0 04/03/2026 1 5 22,2 0 0 0 05/03/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/03/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/03/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/03/2026 0 0 0 2 225 1003,5 11/03/2026 2 170 756,19 0 0 0 12/03/2026 0 0 0 2 170 759,2 13/03/2026 0 0 0 1 30 135 16/03/2026 1 1 4,5 0 0 0 17/03/2026 4 200 897 0 0 0 18/03/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/03/2026 2 153 682,32 0 0 0 20/03/2026 4 164 726,03 0 0 0 23/03/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/03/2026 1 80 350,4 0 0 0 25/03/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/03/2026 1 81 354,78 0 0 0 27/03/2026 2 230 1007,4 0 0 0 30/03/2026 2 245 1068,69 1 50 218 31/03/2026 0 0 0 2 200 876 01/04/2026 3 167 730,12 0 0 0 02/04/2026 2 229 998,44 0 0 0 07/04/2026 3 150 652,01 0 0 0 08/04/2026 1 100 434 0 0 0 09/04/2026 2 105 457,8 1 111 483,96 10/04/2026 0 0 0 2 503 2193,13 13/04/2026 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/04/2026 2 135 591,3 0 0 0 15/04/2026 10 409 1784,67 0 0 0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260703613602/en/

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com



NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu