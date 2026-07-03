Pet Service Holding NV: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract With Gilbert Dupont

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

To comply with its reporting obligations, PET SERVICE HOLDING (Paris:ALPET) publishes today the half-year liquidity contract statement. As a reminder, PET SERVICE HOLDING and GILBERT DUPONT have terminated the liquidity contract put in place on November 27, 2025. This termination took effect on April 15, 2026, after the close of trading.

On the evening of 15 April, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • Number of Shares: 7,936
  • Cash balance: ¬12,495.01

During the first half of 2026, it was carried out a total of:

PURCHASE

10,645 shares

¬49,596.69

183 transactions

SALE

6,796 shares

¬32,197.63

98 transactions

For reference, at the last half-yearly statement as of December 31, 2025, the liquidity account contained:

  • Number of Shares: 4,087
  • Cash balance: ¬30,097.09

It should be noted that when the initial contract was set up, the following resources were included in the account of the liquidity contract:

  • Number of actions: 0
  • Cash balance: ¬50,000

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) - ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

APPENDIX
 

 

Purchases

Sales

 

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount

(EUR)

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount

(EUR)

TOTAL

183

10 645

49 596,69

98

6 796

32 197,63

02/01/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

05/01/2026

0

0

0

4

300

1408,41

06/01/2026

0

0

0

3

194

928,19

07/01/2026

0

0

0

1

80

385,6

08/01/2026

11

538

2561,69

0

0

0

09/01/2026

4

216

1012,63

1

40

188

12/01/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

13/01/2026

2

130

611

1

40

188

14/01/2026

8

640

2957,95

0

0

0

15/01/2026

2

102

469,2

5

345

1598,63

16/01/2026

3

155

726,41

0

0

0

19/01/2026

1

50

234

0

0

0

20/01/2026

1

100

468

0

0

0

21/01/2026

2

101

470,66

2

5

23,4

22/01/2026

5

215

996,7

1

1

4,64

23/01/2026

7

333

1528,47

0

0

0

26/01/2026

8

552

2507,02

1

24

111,36

27/01/2026

1

18

80,64

0

0

0

28/01/2026

9

244

1074,48

2

157

682,98

29/01/2026

5

455

1950,49

0

0

0

30/01/2026

5

122

536,8

31

1961

9240,62

02/02/2026

1

100

510

18

1111

5627,1

03/02/2026

6

339

1776,05

6

277

1466,49

04/02/2026

6

360

1860,66

0

0

0

05/02/2026

3

44

224,4

1

50

257,5

06/02/2026

0

0

0

2

100

520

09/02/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

10/02/2026

2

40

208

0

0

0

11/02/2026

6

790

4058,23

0

0

0

12/02/2026

9

501

2499,94

0

0

0

13/02/2026

0

0

0

2

270

1306,8

16/02/2026

2

200

968

0

0

0

17/02/2026

0

0

0

1

50

243

18/02/2026

1

50

243

0

0

0

19/02/2026

8

554

2646,46

2

322

1532,72

20/02/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

23/02/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

24/02/2026

13

450

2100,56

1

150

681

25/02/2026

1

78

354,12

0

0

0

26/02/2026

5

400

1801,32

0

0

0

27/02/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

02/03/2026

1

80

356,8

2

30

134,4

03/03/2026

2

64

285,16

0

0

0

04/03/2026

1

5

22,2

0

0

0

05/03/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

06/03/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

09/03/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

10/03/2026

0

0

0

2

225

1003,5

11/03/2026

2

170

756,19

0

0

0

12/03/2026

0

0

0

2

170

759,2

13/03/2026

0

0

0

1

30

135

16/03/2026

1

1

4,5

0

0

0

17/03/2026

4

200

897

0

0

0

18/03/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

19/03/2026

2

153

682,32

0

0

0

20/03/2026

4

164

726,03

0

0

0

23/03/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

24/03/2026

1

80

350,4

0

0

0

25/03/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

26/03/2026

1

81

354,78

0

0

0

27/03/2026

2

230

1007,4

0

0

0

30/03/2026

2

245

1068,69

1

50

218

31/03/2026

0

0

0

2

200

876

01/04/2026

3

167

730,12

0

0

0

02/04/2026

2

229

998,44

0

0

0

07/04/2026

3

150

652,01

0

0

0

08/04/2026

1

100

434

0

0

0

09/04/2026

2

105

457,8

1

111

483,96

10/04/2026

0

0

0

2

503

2193,13

13/04/2026

0

0

0

0

0

0

14/04/2026

2

135

591,3

0

0

0

15/04/2026

10

409

1784,67

0

0

0

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260703613602/en/

Pet Service Holding
Ron van Veldhoven
Chief Executive Officer
+31-75-7572685
info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap
Dusan Oresansky
Investor Relations
+33 1 44 71 94 92
petserviceholding@newcap.eu

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