Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly report on share repurchases from 29th June to 03rd July 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
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Weekly report on share repurchases from 29th June to 03rd July 2026
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Name of the Issuer
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Identify code of the Issuer
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Transaction day
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Identify code of the financial instrument
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Total daily volume (in number of shares)
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Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
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Market (MIC Code)
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EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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29/06/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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5 000
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68.4138
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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29/06/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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15 000
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68.4092
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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30/06/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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15 000
|
68.4220
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
30/06/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
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5 000
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68.4387
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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01/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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15 000
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68.2292
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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01/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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5 000
|
68.2022
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CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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02/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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5 000
|
68.9404
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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02/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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15 000
|
68.8606
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
69.2137
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
03/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
69.2445
|
CEUX
|
|
|
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TOTAL
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100 000
|
68.6322
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Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706330668/en/
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