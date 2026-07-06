Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly report on share repurchases from 29th June to 03rd July 2026

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Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Weekly report on share repurchases from 29th June to 03rd July 2026
 

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

68.4138

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

29/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

68.4092

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

68.4220

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

30/06/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

68.4387

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

01/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

68.2292

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

01/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

68.2022

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

68.9404

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

02/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

68.8606

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

69.2137

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

03/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

69.2445

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

100 000

68.6322

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706330668/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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