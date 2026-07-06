TotalEnergies SE: Information Concerning the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Share Capital as at June 30, 2026
Business Wire · Uhr
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
|
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|
|
|
June 30, 2026
|
2,281,656,714
|
2,281,656,714
|
2,224,188,668
|
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
|
(2) Total number of exercisable voting rights, after deduction of 57,468,046 treasury shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260706087206/en/
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