Half Year Liquidity Contract EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Contracted with BNP Paribas

Business Wire · Uhr
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Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract with EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL) at BNP PARIBAS, at the settlement date of 30 June 2026, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 487,995

Cash balance: 925,513 ¬

During the 1st half 2026 (calendar), the following transactions were recorded:

BUY

1,642,900 shares

996 transactions

4,602,437 ¬

SELL

1,575,968 shares

911 transactions

4,413,858 ¬

It is recalled that:

1. At the last biannual report (31 December 2025), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 407,063

Cash balance: 1,135,320 ¬

2. During the 2nd half 2025 (calendar), the following transactions were recorded:

BUY

1,287,242 shares

1,063 transactions

4,355,372 ¬

SELL

1,252,671 shares

943 transactions

4,256,219 ¬

3. At 1st July 2021 (implementation date of the 22 June 2021 AMF 2021-01 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 353,359

Cash balance: 882,749 ¬

4. At 31 December 2018 (implementation date of the 2 July 2018 AMF 2018-1 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 194,142

Cash balance: 2,457,869 ¬

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,300 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker:ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker:ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707574222/en/

Media enquiries
Joanna Darlington
Tel. +33 674 521 531
joanna.darlington@eutelsat.com

Anita Baltagi
Tel. +33 643 930 178
anita.baltagi@eutelsat.com

Katie Dowd
Tel. +1 202 271 2209
katie.dowd@eutelsat.com

Investors
Joanna Darlington
Tel. +33 674 521 531
joanna.darlington@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge
Tel. +33 670 80 95 58
hugo.laurens-berge@eutelsat.com

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