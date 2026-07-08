China Eastern Airlines Extends Complimentary Wi-Fi to Entire Wide-body Fleet, Marking Milestone in In-flight Connectivity
China Eastern Airlines (CEAir), together with its subsidiary Shanghai Airlines, announced an expansion of its in-flight connectivity service, extending complimentary Wi-Fi to all passengers on all wide-body aircraft starting from July 3.
The move, as part of the airline's ongoing efforts to improve service quality and enhance passenger experience through technological innovation, marks a major milestone in the development of in-flight connectivity in China's civil aviation sector.
With the upgrade, passengers on wide-body flights operated by CEAir can access free Wi-Fi across the airline's global network.
Passengers in premium cabins are provided with access to high-speed connectivity, while premium economy and economy passengers receive standard connectivity.
Beyond free in-flight connectivity, CEAir is also expanding the use of digital technologies across its operations. Its digital twin cockpit system enables real-time aircraft monitoring throughout the journey, enhancing flight safety through millisecond-level data transmission.
Moreover, a comprehensive upgrade to its in-flight smart cabin service allows passengers to pre-select meals based on personal preferences.
As a trailblazer in the application of air-to-ground connectivity technology in China's civil aviation sector, CEAir said it has been committed to expanding the coverage and enhancing the user experience of in-flight connectivity in recent years.
It will continue upgrading its in-flight smart services and improving passenger experience, according to the airline.
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Company: China Eastern Airlines
Website: http://www.ceair.com/
Contact: fangying
TEL: 8621-62683320
Email: ceapr@ceair.com
City: Shanghai