Citi advised StepStone Group on landmark $3.3 billion Structured Solutions Vehicle

Business Wire · Uhr
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  • Citi advised StepStone Group on the structuring and placement of the largest structured solutions vehicle of its kind to date, successfully securing $3.3 billion in commitments.
  • The $3.3 billion vehicle invests primarily in private market secondaries.
  • The solution provides institutional investors with a flexible and capital-efficient way to access StepStone Group's leading secondaries platform.

Citi has advised StepStone Group, a leading global private markets investment firm, on the structuring and placement of the largest structured solutions vehicle of its kind to date, resulting in $3.3 billion in commitments to invest predominantly in private market secondaries.

The vehicle enables institutional investors to access the firm's secondaries platform through a flexible and capital-efficient solution.

Harsh Shah, Head of Private Capital Solutions at Citi, commented: "This solution is distinguished by its scale, bespoke nature and the backing of well-known market leaders. We are pleased to lend our expertise in structured solutions to support our valued clients."

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708340766/en/

Media Contact:
Anja Klein
anja.klein@citi.com

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