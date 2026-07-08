Citi advised StepStone Group on landmark $3.3 billion Structured Solutions Vehicle

Citi advised StepStone Group on the structuring and placement of the largest structured solutions vehicle of its kind to date, successfully securing $3.3 billion in commitments.

The $3.3 billion vehicle invests primarily in private market secondaries.

The solution provides institutional investors with a flexible and capital-efficient way to access StepStone Group's leading secondaries platform.

Citi has advised StepStone Group, a leading global private markets investment firm, on the structuring and placement of the largest structured solutions vehicle of its kind to date, resulting in $3.3 billion in commitments to invest predominantly in private market secondaries.

The vehicle enables institutional investors to access the firm's secondaries platform through a flexible and capital-efficient solution.

Harsh Shah, Head of Private Capital Solutions at Citi, commented: "This solution is distinguished by its scale, bespoke nature and the backing of well-known market leaders. We are pleased to lend our expertise in structured solutions to support our valued clients."

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

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