Curaleaf Launches Free CPD-Accredited Platform to Close Medical Cannabis Training Gap for UK Healthcare Professionals

Curaleaf International, one of the global leaders in medical cannabis, announces the launch of the Curaleaf Education Platform, providing access to CPD-accredited medical cannabis training for healthcare professionals across the UK.

A Curaleaf survey of UK GPs found that just 4% had received any formal education on medical cannabis, and 81% described their understanding of it as limited or non-existent, with 55% saying they would need to better understand medical cannabis before considering recommending it to a patient.*

Although medical cannabis has been legal in the UK since 2018 and more than 60,000 UK patients now access it on prescription, formal education on the endocannabinoid system and cannabis-based medicines remains limited within mainstream medical training.

Curaleaf's Education Platform has been developed to address this evidence-led education gap, equipping clinicians with the regulatory clarity and practical guidance required for the safe and compliant integration of medical cannabis into clinical practice. Available online at curaleafeducation.com, the platform delivers a structured learning framework across foundational science, core clinical knowledge and specialist therapeutic areas. Registration is free, and users are awarded CPD accreditation on completion, progressing from Basic to Advanced.

The syllabus is structured across three core areas: Foundations of Medical Cannabis, Core Knowledge for Clinical Practice, and Specialist Conditions. Insights are grounded in Curaleaf's research, specialist expertise and real-world data from the UK Medical Cannabis Registry - the largest clinical database of its kind with over 55,000 patients.

Dr Simon Erridge, Research Director at Curaleaf Clinic, said: "I regularly speak with GPs and consultants who want to have informed conversations with their patients about medical cannabis, but simply haven't had the training. What we've built with the Education Platform is what I wish I'd had access to when I started working in this field: clear, evidence-led modules that cut through the noise and give clinicians the confidence to integrate medical cannabis into their practice responsibly."

Juan Martinez, CEO of Curaleaf International, added: "Education is the foundation of responsible access. Every clinician we equip with evidence-based training becomes a more confident, capable prescriber, and that is how we build the trust on which the long-term, sustainable growth of medical cannabis depends."

*Telephone research conducted among 143 UK-based GPs by PCP Market Research on behalf of Curaleaf, May 2023.

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curaleaf@thirdcity.co.uk