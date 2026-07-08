EQS-Adhoc: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA: The Platform Group schließt Finanzierung ab

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA: The Platform Group schließt Finanzierung ab



08.07.2026 / 14:09 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





The Platform Group schließt Finanzierung ab

Düsseldorf, 8. Juli 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, „TPG“) hat einen Finanzierungsvertrag unterzeichnet, der einen Umfang von bis zu 80 Mio. Euro vorsieht und für Zwecke der Akquisitionsfinanzierung genutzt wird. Der Finanzierungsvertrag beinhaltet marktübliche, aufschiebende Bedingungen, welche an die Umsetzung und Auszahlung der Mittel geknüpft sind. Darlehensgeber ist eine renommierte, international tätige Finanzgruppe sowie eine mit dem Hauptaktionär verbundene Gesellschaft, welche die Mittel an die The Platform Group zweckgebunden überlässt. Die Finanzierung steht im Einklang mit den Regelungen und Vorgaben der bestehenden Anleihe der The Platform Group.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaAist ein europaweit tätiges Softwareunternehmen, welches durch eigene Plattformlösungen in 26 Branchen aktiv ist. Zum Partnernetzwerk der Gruppe zählen mehr als 16.600 Partner, die über die Plattformlösungen sowohl B2B- als auch B2C-Kunden adressieren. Zu den Branchen gehören unter anderem das Luxury-Portfolio, Optics & Hearing, Möbelhandel, Maschinenhandel, Dentaltechnik sowie Elektronik. Die Gruppe hat europaweit 19 Standorte, Sitz des Unternehmens ist Düsseldorf. Im Jahr 2025 wurde ein Umsatz von 728 Mio. Euro bei einem operativen Ergebnis (EBITDA bereinigt) von 55 Mio. Euro realisiert.

Kontakt:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Deutschland

corporate.the-platform-group.com

Ende der Insiderinformation

Erläuterung zum unmittelbaren Emittentenbezug:

The Platform Group Completes Financing Agreement

Düsseldorf, 8 July 2026. The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A40ZW88, WKN A40ZW8, “TPG”) has signed a financing agreement providing for a volume of up to EUR 80 million, to be used for acquisition financing purposes. The financing agreement contains market-standard conditions precedent linked to the implementation and disbursement of the funds. The lenders comprise a renowned, internationally active financial group as well as a company affiliated with the main shareholder, which is providing the funds to The Platform Group for the designated purpose. The financing is in line with the terms and provisions of The Platform Group's existing bond.

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA:

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA is a Europe-wide operating software company active in 26 industries through its proprietary platform solutions. The Group’s partner network comprises more than 16,000 partners who use the platform solutions to address both B2B and B2C customers. Industries served include, among others, the luxury portfolio, optics & hearing, furniture retail, machinery trading, dental technology, and electronics. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. For the financial year 2025, the Company reported revenue of EUR 728 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 55 million.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Nathalie Richert, Head of Investor Relations

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com

08.07.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4 40589 Düsseldorf Deutschland E-Mail: ir@the-platform-group.com Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/ ISIN: DE000A40ZW88 WKN: A40ZW8 Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo EQS News ID: 2362730

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2362730 08.07.2026 CET/CEST