JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

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Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of theoretical voting rights

June 30, 2026

21 064 288

30 810 075

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 21 064 288 shares is 30 035 825, taking into account the 774 250 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

The change in the total number of shares making up the capital compared with the previous monthly statement results from the decision of the Board of Directors which, at its meeting on June 26, 2026 and in accordance with the delegation granted to it by the General Meeting of June 26, 2026, cancelled, with effect as of June 30, 2026, 467 679 shares purchased for cancellation under the share buyback program.

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JACQUET METALS SA

EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
G
GENERAL
G
GENERAL
T
THE
Jacquet Metal Service

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