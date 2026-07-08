Original-Research: PEH Wertpapier AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgesch...

^ Original-Research: PEH Wertpapier AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft 08.07.2026 / 11:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to PEH Wertpapier AG Company Name: PEH Wertpapier AG ISIN: DE0006201403 Reason for the research: Initial Coverage Recommendation: Buy from: 08.07.2026 Target price: 60.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni Initiation of Coverage: Buy, TP 60.00 PEH Wertpapier AG ("PEH") is a leading financial services provider in the German-speaking world that is a) independent of banks and insurance companies and b) owner-managed since its foundation in 1989. Another feature is the use of AI in the Asset Management process. The company was able to increase its gross commission income in the FY 2023-2025 period by 53.9% to EUR 208.8m, while net income after minority interests rose accordingly from EUR 3.5m (2023) to EUR 5.4m in FY 2025. Assets under Management and Administration across its three segments total EUR 23.5bn: This generates stable, highly predictable cash flows for the company. We therefore initiate coverage with a Buy recommendation and a DCF-based TP of EUR 60.00. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=f1b11c3af80b7819efc68664f9f9b4e0

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