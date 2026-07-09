Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

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Original-Research: Eloro Resources Ltd. - from Sphene Capital GmbH

09.07.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

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Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Eloro Resources Ltd.

     Company Name:                Eloro Resources Ltd.
     ISIN:                        CA2899003008

     Reason for the research:     Update Report
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        09.07.2026
     Target price:                CAD 18.00 (previously: CAD 20.80)
     Target price on sight of:    24 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Peter Thilo Hasler

Optimising future mine plan rather than increasing tonnage

The current drilling campaign is explicitly positioned as part of the PEA
process rather than as stand-alone exploration. This distinction is
important, in our view, since every successful drill hole now has the
potential to influence pit optimisation, mine scheduling, production
profile, cut-off grade, and project NPV. We maintain our Buy rating but
reduce our price target to CAD 18.00 from CAD 20.80 per share, reflecting
the recent decline in silver prices. Our price target is based on the
in-situ valuation of the Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe within the Iska Iska
property in Bolivia, while excluding all other assets.

Eloro has commenced a 40,000-metre diamond drilling campaign consisting of
approximately 75 drill holes. According to the company, drilling will
concentrate on 50-metre spacing within the higher-grade core area.
Completion is planned for the first quarter of 2027e. The drilling program
has three primary objectives: (1) expand the overall mineral resource, (2)
convert Inferred Resources into the higher-confidence Indicated category,
and (3) enlarge the higher-grade starter pit area.

Among them, in our view, the continued emphasis on the higher-grade starter
pit is the most important aspect, as higher-grade starter pits typically
combine lower initial strip ratios with stronger early cash flows,
accelerating capital payback, enhancing project IRRs, reducing financing
risk, and increasing overall project robustness.

Eloro confirmed that the known high-grade silver-tin polymetallic shoots
remain open both along strike and at depth. Eloro intends to test these
extensions during the current campaign, which means that rather than
drilling speculative exploration targets, Eloro is extending mineralisation
that has already been demonstrated through previous drilling. Consequently,
the probability of further positive drill intersections appears materially
higher than during earlier exploration phases, in our view.

The updated MRE currently contains 85.17 Mt Indicated and 945.43 Mt Inferred
Resources. Although the overall resource is exceptionally large, the vast
majority still resides in the Inferred category. Inferred Resources receive
substantially lower weighting in DCF models, PEA mine plans or M&A
valuations. A conversion into the Indicated category substantially reduces
geological uncertainty and increases the economic credibility of the whole
project.



You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=3f94c62efff91ff356ebc27cd5f1d7a4

Contact for questions:
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

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2363544 09.07.2026 CET/CEST

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Eloro Resources

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