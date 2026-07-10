Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Business Wire · Uhr
Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of Voting Right (including shares held by the Company)
|
Total number of Voting Right (excluding shares held by the Company)
|
June 30, 2026
|
76,060,831
|
95,387,543
|
94,937,080
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260710300604/en/
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