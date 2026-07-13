Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 06th July to 10th July 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
|
Weekly report on share repurchases from 06th July to 10th July 2026
|
|
|
|
Name of the
Issuer
|
Identify code of the
Issuer
|
Transaction
day
|
Identify code of
the financial
instrument
|
Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)
|
Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
the shares
|
Market
(MIC
Code)
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
06/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
14 939
|
69.6189
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
06/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 061
|
69.4770
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
07/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
69.5902
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
07/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
69.5918
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
08/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
67.1748
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
08/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
67.1447
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
67.8878
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
09/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
20 000
|
67.7235
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
15 000
|
69.5691
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
|
10/07/2026
|
FR0014000MR3
|
5 000
|
69.5491
|
CEUX
|
TOTAL
|
105 000
|
68.6859
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713555001/en/
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