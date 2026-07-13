Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 06th July to 10th July 2026

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Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Weekly report on share repurchases from 06th July to 10th July 2026

 

 

 

Name of the

Issuer

Identify code of the

Issuer

Transaction

day

Identify code of

the financial

instrument

Total daily

volume (in

number of

shares)

Daily

weighted

average

purchase

price of

the shares

Market

(MIC

Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

14 939

69.6189

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

06/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 061

69.4770

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

69.5902

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

07/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

69.5918

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

67.1748

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

08/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

67.1447

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

67.8878

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

09/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

20 000

67.7235

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

69.5691

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

10/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

69.5491

CEUX

TOTAL

105 000

68.6859

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713555001/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE

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