Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases From 06th July to 10th July 2026

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Weekly report on share repurchases from 06th July to 10th July 2026 Name of the Issuer Identify code of the Issuer Transaction day Identify code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 06/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 14 939 69.6189 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 06/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 5 061 69.4770 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 07/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 5 000 69.5902 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 07/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 15 000 69.5918 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 08/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 15 000 67.1748 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 08/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 5 000 67.1447 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 09/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 5 000 67.8878 CEUX EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 09/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 20 000 67.7235 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 10/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 15 000 69.5691 XPAR EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC 529900JEHFM47DYY3S57 10/07/2026 FR0014000MR3 5 000 69.5491 CEUX TOTAL 105 000 68.6859

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713555001/en/

Eurofins Scientific SE