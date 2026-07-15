EQS-News: Kontron Transportation erhält Großauftrag im Umfang von knapp 100 Millionen Euro

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Schlagwort(e): Auftragseingänge

Kontron Transportation erhält Großauftrag im Umfang von knapp 100 Millionen Euro



15.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Wien, 15. Juli 2026 – Langfristvertrag bestätigt die Rolle von Kontron Transportation als verlässlicher Technologiepartner für betriebskritische Bahnkommunikation

Kontron Transportation konnte abermals mit einem europäischen Bahnbetreiber einen bestehenden Rahmenvertrag verlängern. Dieser Vertrag umfasst die jährliche Beauftragung von Wartungs- und Security-Leistungen bis Ende 2035 mit der Option der Verlängerung bis 2040 und stärkt damit die Rolle von Kontron Transportation als langfristiger Technologiepartner für den technologischen Wandel der Zukunft. Mit diesem bedeutenden Vertragsabschluss im Umfang von knapp 100 Millionen Euro unterstreicht Kontron Transportation einmal mehr ihre umfassende Expertise in der Bereitstellung und Servicierung betriebskritischer Kommunikationssysteme.

Die Lösungen des Unternehmens sind auf die hohen Anforderungen des Bahnsektors ausgelegt und unterstützen Betreiber dabei, Kommunikationsinfrastrukturen sicher, zuverlässig und zukunftsfähig zu betreiben. Für die Aufrechterhaltung eines sicheren Bahnbetriebs sind im Störungsfall kurze Reaktions- und Wiederherstellungszeiten gerade für Kernsysteme essentiell. Die langjährige Erfahrung hat gezeigt, dass das umfangreiche Fachwissen von Kontron Transportation dabei einen entscheidenden Beitrag leistet. Durch den schnellen Remote-Zugriff und die vorhandene Expertise können kritische Störungen effizient diagnostiziert und in vielen Fällen kurzfristig behoben werden. Dies trägt maßgeblich zur Verfügbarkeit und Stabilität der Systeme bei. Neben einer hohen Systemverfügbarkeit gewinnt auch die Informationssicherheit zunehmend an Bedeutung. Die Anforderungen werden künftig weiter steigen und erfordern entsprechende technische sowie organisatorische Maßnahmen. Der Rahmenvertrag schafft hierfür die notwendige Basis.

Kontron Transportation baut ihre Position als verlässlicher und langfristiger Partner für betriebskritische Kommunikationssysteme im europäischen Bahnsektor kontinuierlich aus. Als einer der maßgeblichen Wegbereiter von FRMCS positioniert sich das Unternehmen als starker Partner für ganzheitliche End-to-End-Lösungen. Mit umfassendem Know-how und tiefem Verständnis für die Anforderungen von Bahnbetreibern unterstützt Kontron Transportation ihre Kunden beim Übergang von GSM-R (Global System for Mobile Communication – Railway) zum Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) – von der möglichst nahtlosen Einführung über den sicheren Parallelbetrieb bestehender und neuer Systeme während der Migrationsphase bis hin zum zuverlässigen Betrieb künftiger FRMCS-Infrastrukturen.

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

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News about Kontron can also be found in the official Kontron blog

Media Contacts



Kontron AG - Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81

group-pr@kontron.com Alexandra KentrosKontron AG - CommunicationsTel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

ir@kontron.com











Leon-Philipp KleissKontron AG – Investor RelationsTel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

About Kontron Transportation

Kontron Transportation GmbH is a leading global supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks. The core customers are railways across Europe and beyond. The company specializes in systems that produce, transport, and process voice, data, and video — reliably, securely, sustainably, and efficiently.

Its solutions include GSM-Railways, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems), and MCx (mission-critical over public networks) with IWF (interworking functions). It also offers enhanced radio solutions, private 4G/5G mobile networks, transmission networks, and cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the portfolio includes communication products for Secondary Lines and other mission-critical network operators. The company also provides mobility products like validators and fare collection systems for public transport operators. For over 25 years, Kontron Transportation has been fully dedicated to railways. Today, it continues to drive the evolution of broadband solutions for mission-critical networks, for instance as an associated member of Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), making it the perfect partner for FRMCS.

The company has more than 700 employees, operates 11 sites across Europe, and is headquartered in Vienna.

Kontron Transportation is part of the Kontron Group.

Follow Kontron Transportation:

www.kontron.com/ktrdn

Kontron Transportation on LinkedIn

Kontron Transportation on Instagram

Media Contact

Susanne Schalek

Kontron Transportation GmbH

Tel. +43 50 811 3600 | M: +43 664 601 911 880

susanne.schalek@kontron.com

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.

15.07.2026 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS Group



Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Kontron AG Industriezeile 35 4020 Linz Österreich Telefon: +43 (732) 7664 - 0 E-Mail: ir@kontron.com Internet: https://www.kontron.com ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5 WKN: A0X9EJ Indizes: SDAX, TecDAX Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Wiener Börse (Vienna MTF) LEI Code: 5299002PSXXMVHB26433 EQS News ID: 2365800

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