Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG - from NuWays AG 15.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to MHP Hotel AG Company Name: MHP Hotel AG ISIN: DE000A3E5C24 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 3.7 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Another premium hotel added to the pipeline; PT up Yesterday, MHP announced yet another long-term operating deal for a hotel in the upper up-scale segment to the contracted pipeline. A deal, that in our view, ticks all boxes of managements premium expansion strategy. In detail: By 2029, MHP, together with project developer Midstad, will develop and conceptualize a 180 room Autograph Collection (Marriott brand) hotel in withing the historic Kasernenstraße / Carsch-Haus ensemple in immediate proximity to Düsseldorf's Königsallee. The hotel will be part of a newly developed mixed-use quarter, combining hotel, high-quality retail and F&B space, a fact that should support footfall and enhance the long-term attractiveness of the micro-location. Targeted DGNB and WiredScore Platinum certifications further underpin the institutional quality of the asset. Strategically, the deal combines all key elements of MHP's expansion playbook: a prime inner-city location in a German top-7 market, an internationally established brand with access to the Marriott Bonvoy network (> 230m members), a structural demand advantage that should directly translate into occupancy and rate potential as well as the proven capital light lease & franchise structure. Notably, this already marks the second Autograph Collection in the pipeline after Stuttgart (2028), in our view a strong sign of Marriott's trust into MHP's hotel management capabilities. Given the location profile adjacent to the Königsallee and the envisaged gastronomy concept within the ensemble, we would expect an F&B share at least in line with the group average (eNuW: c. 25%), one of MHP's structural strengths (Q1'26 F&B sales +36% yoy). In a steady-state scenario, management guides for an annual sales potential of EUR 20m, which should come at a 7-8% EBITDA margin (eNuW), given the estimated 25% F&B share. In light of the company's strong cash conversion amid the limited capex needs, this should translate into roughly EUR 1.1m annual FCF added (75% conversion). Combined with the existing pipeline (Sheraton Vienna in 2027, AC Düsseldorf in 2028 & MOOONS Frankfurt in 2029), we estimate an overall steady-state (eNuW: achievable until FY32e) sales bump of c. EUR 60-65m and thus an EBITDA EUR 5.1-5.5m (eNuW; Note: MOOONS carries higher margins). In our view, the transaction fully plays into the investment case of a scaling, asset-light hotel platform operator with proven access to high-entry barrier premium assets. Following the recently increased free float (now 25%) and continued operating momentum (Q1 sales up 25%), the equity story keeps unfolding while the stock continues to trade at a mere 4.6x FY26e EV/adj. EBITDA. We hence confirm BUY with a raised PT of EUR 3.70 (old: EUR 3.50) based on DCF, reflecting the contribution of the AC Düsseldorf from FY29e onwards. You can download the research here:

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For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=b839e6b8-8012-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2365956 15.07.2026 CET/CEST °