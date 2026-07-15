Theraclion: First Half 2026 Report on the Liquidity Contract With CRÉDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL

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Regulatory News:

Theraclion (Paris:ALTHE):

Listing venue: Euronext Growth Paris
PEA-PME eligible
ISIN Code: FR0010120402
Website: www.theraclion.com

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by THERACLION to CRÉDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL, as of June 30, 2026, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

  • 26,499 shares
  • ¬3,355.99

During the 1st half of 2026, a total of the following was traded:

BUY

380,553 shares

¬234,517.84

1,030 transactions

SELL

368,894 shares

¬225,977.25

955 transactions

It is recalled that at the time of signing the contract, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

  • 31,850 shares
  • ¬27,935.01

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French MedTech company committed to developing a non-invasive alternative to surgery through the innovative use of focused ultrasound.
High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) requires no incisions or operating room, leaves no scars and allows patients to immediately resume their daily activities. The HIFU method concentrates therapeutic ultrasound toward an internal focal point from outside the body.
Theraclion is developing Sonovein®, a HIFU robotic platform for the treatment of varicose veins, CE-marked under MDR (EU 2017/745), with the potential to replace millions of surgical procedures each year. To date, Sonovein® has been adopted by more than a dozen centres worldwide and has been used in more than 4,000 procedures. In the United States, Sonovein® is not yet available for sale.

Based in Malakoff (Paris), the Theraclion team consists of approximately 40 people.

For more information, please visit www.theraclion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme
Ticker: ALTHE - ISIN Code: FR0010120402
LEI : 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715941809/en/

Theraclion Contact
Martin Deterre
Chief Executive Officer
contact@theraclion.com

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