EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Kontron AG

Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



16.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

London, 15.7.2026

Overview

☐ Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

1. Issuer: Kontron AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: BlackRock, Inc.

City: Wilmington

Country: U.S.A.

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 14.7.2026

6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,57 %

3,50 %

4,07 %

63 860 568 Position of previous notification (if applicable)







Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A0E9W5 365 798 0,57 % SUBTOTAL A 365 798 0,57 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Securities Lent n/a n/a 1 040 035 1,63 % SUBTOTAL B.1 1 040 035 1,63 %

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights CFD n/a n/a Cash 1 193 395 1,87 % SUBTOTAL B.2 1 193 395 1,87 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC 1 3 BlackRock Finance, Inc. 2 4 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 3 5 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 4 6 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. 5 7 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. 6 8 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 7 9 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 8 10 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited 9 11 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited 10 12 BlackRock Group Limited 11 13 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 14 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 12 15 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 14 16 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 17 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. 5 18 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 17 19 BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 6 20 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 19 21 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 5 22 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 21 23 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 22 24 BlackRock Fund Advisors 23 25 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 23

9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4%.

London am 15.7.2026