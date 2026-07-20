Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 13th July to 17th July 2026
Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
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Weekly report on share repurchases from 13th July to 17th July 2026
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Name of the Issuer
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Identify code of the Issuer
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Transaction day
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Identify code of the financial instrument
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Total daily volume (in number of shares)
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Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
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Market (MIC Code)
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EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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13/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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15 000
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69.1984
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XPAR
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EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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13/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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5 000
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69.1700
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CEUX
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EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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14/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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5 000
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68.9705
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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14/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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15 000
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68.8830
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XPAR
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EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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15/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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5 000
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69.3744
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CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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15/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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15 000
|
69.2601
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XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
|
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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16/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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5 000
|
69.0555
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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16/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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15 000
|
69.0030
|
XPAR
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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17/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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5 000
|
70.3240
|
CEUX
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
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529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
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17/07/2026
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FR0014000MR3
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15 000
|
70.3302
|
XPAR
|
|
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TOTAL
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100 000
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69.3459
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Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720568951/en/
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