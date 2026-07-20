METZ Launches the New MNH7000Z QD-MiniLED TV in Italy, Bringing Premium Home Entertainment to a New Level.

METZ officially announced the launch of its new QD-MiniLED TV MNH7000Z in Italy on May 20, combining advanced display technologies, immersive entertainment features and elegant design to deliver a premium home entertainment experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260719409286/en/

For the launch, METZ collaborates with Italian sports presenter Eleonora Incardona, who joins the brand as METZ Brand Partner. Through this partnership, she will showcase how the MNH7000Z enhances the viewing experience for football fans and entertainment enthusiasts.

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the MNH7000Z stands out from traditional Mini LED TVs by combining next-generation QD-MiniLED technology with an exclusive matte anti-reflective screen. Designed for movies, sports and gaming, it delivers exceptional picture quality and superior visual comfort in any environment.

At the heart of the MNH7000Z is Mini-LED technology with high-precision local dimming, enabling deeper blacks, stronger contrast and brighter highlights. Combined with the latest-generation QLED technology, it provides a wider color gamut, more accurate colors and vivid, lifelike images. Quantum Dot technology ensures long-lasting color stability for up to ten years, maintaining vibrant colors over time. Meanwhile, the use of environmentally friendly materials free from harmful heavy metals contributes to a more sustainable and durable display solution.

The MNH7000Z features a matte screen that effectively reduces reflections and glare. With a viewing angle of up to 180 degrees, it provides a comfortable viewing experience from almost any position, whether in the living room, bedroom or office, ensuring visual comfort even during extended viewing sessions.

Powered by the S AI Processor, the TV automatically optimizes brightness, contrast and sharpness based on different content. HDR10+, MEMC and Dolby Vision technologies deliver smoother motion, enhanced details and superior image performance. Dolby Atmos and Total Sonic technologies provide immersive sound and a more engaging audiovisual experience across all types of content.

Launch Promotion

Until July 31, consumers purchasing the METZ MNH7000Z from selected Expert stores in Italy will receive a football viewing gift pack worth ¬50, including a football and a Bluetooth speaker, while stocks last.

About METZ

METZ is dedicated to providing innovative display technologies and premium home entertainment solutions, combining outstanding picture quality, smart features and reliable global performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260719409286/en/

Contact Person: Davide Scicchitano

Email: davide.scicchitano@metz-europe.com

Website: www.metz-eu.com

Telephone: 0039 3204081370

