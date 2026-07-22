Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: MHP Hotel AG - from NuWays AG 22.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to MHP Hotel AG Company Name: MHP Hotel AG ISIN: DE000A3E5C24 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 3.7 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald MHP Hotel AG: Record Q2 revenue as hotel platform scales Yesterday, MHP released Q2 '26 hotel performance figures, posting the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history. In detail: Q2 hotel sales increased 26% yoy to EUR 56.8m (eNuW: EUR 57.8m), driven by the continuous expansion of the portfolio, most notably the first full quarterly consolidation of the Hyatt Regency Vienna and the ongoing Conrad Hamburg ramp-up. Moreover, demand in the premium and luxury segment remains strong. Important to mention in this context: In FY25, middle-east customer accounted for only 2.5% of Logis sales, explaining the limited effect on MHP operations. Growth was broad-based across segments: Logis sales rose 22% to EUR 42.9m while F&B sales again grew disproportionately at +41% yoy to EUR 12.5m, following +36% in Q1. The continued outperformance of the gastronomy and conference business confirms the structural build-out of revenue sources beyond the room business, a strength that plays well into the equity story given its brand-building character and reduced dependency on room rates. KPI picture: Volume ahead, rates slightly softer. Occupancy came in at 79% (eNuW: 78.7%), or a strong 82% adjusted for the Conrad Hamburg ramp-up (+2pp yoy), underpinning the intact volume demand across the portfolio. Rates on the other hand fell short of our expectations as ADR declined to EUR 229 or EUR

225 adj. (eNuW: EUR 237; Q2'25: EUR 238) and RevPar to EUR 180 (EUR 184 adj; eNuW: EUR

186). The deviation is largely explained by two temporary effects: (1) the Conrad ramp-up during the seasonally weak start of the year in the Hamburg market and (2) a demand dip in April amid the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Important to mention in this context: In FY25, middle-east customers accounted for only 2.5% of Logis sales, explaining the limited effect on MHP operations. Management also confirmed that April marked the trough of the FY26 demand development, with occupancy picking up clearly towards the end of Q2. That said, the Q2 rate development shows that the indirect sentiment effects were temporarily more visible than the limited direct exposure would suggest, which we regard as fully digestible given the swift occupancy recovery. FY26 guidance confirmed. Management reiterated its outlook of c. EUR 225m

sales (eNuW: EUR 227m) and > EUR 10m group EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 10.2m), driven by the

first full-year contribution of the Conrad and the integration of the Hyatt Regency Vienna. Mind you, Q3 and Q4 are seasonally the strongest quarters, making the implied H2 top-line performance of EUR 127m or +28.2% yoy look achievable. Overall, the release confirms the growth trajectory of the platform while the temporary rate softness does not alter the underlying investment case of a scaling, asset-light premium operator with strong cash conversion and a committed pipeline (Sheraton Vienna 2027, AC Stuttgart 2028, MOOONS Frankfurt 2029, AC Düsseldorf 2029). Reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 3.70 based on DCF. You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=7c4f874862186d15e94a0b287a849086

For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. View original content: https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=fa50059a-8594-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2369646 22.07.2026 CET/CEST °