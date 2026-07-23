Original-Research: Aiforia Technologies Oyj (von NuWays AG): HOLD

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Artikel teilen:
    ^
Original-Research: Aiforia Technologies Oyj - from NuWays AG

23.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to Aiforia Technologies Oyj

     Company Name:                Aiforia Technologies Oyj
     ISIN:                        FI4000507934

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              HOLD
     Target price:                EUR 1.1
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Julius Neittamo

Aiforia H1 profit warning triggers downgrade to HOLD

Aiforia issued a profit warning with H1'26 revenues coming in at a mere EUR
0.75m, down from EUR 1.4m in H1'25 (-46% yoy), against our expectation of
roughly doubling yoy, following last year's strong Clinical momentum
(organic growth of +65%). At the same time, the order book at the end of H1
stood at EUR 3.5m, down from EUR 5.1m in H1'25 (-32%). Despite this, management
maintains its mid-term targets of financial independence by 2027.

In our view, we regard the weak H1 sales development to likely be carried by
two factors, the absence of onboarding revenues as well as less pronounced
usage of Aiforia's solutions at already onboarded clients:

  * First, Aiforia won ten clinical clients between 2024-25, likely bringing
    significant one-off onboarding and integration revenue that made up a
    meaningful share of the total revenue (eNuW). By contrast, H1'26 only
    contained one new clinical win (Spain), as the AP-HP (France) expansion
    extended an existing relationship rather than adding a new logo. The
    press release confirms that the Spanish hospital group is only set to be
    monetised in H2, meaning that H1'26 should have carried very little
    one-off integration revenue (eNuW).

  * Second, usage ramp up of the recurring clinical business looks weaker
    than expected. The preliminary H1 revenue figure of EUR 0.75m looks
    particularly low considering that Research alone generated some EUR 0.6m
    in H1'25. While we do estimate that Research lost some business (sales
    -50% yoy, eNuW), usage volumes among onboarded clinical clients likely
    ran low as well, in our view. This could likely be stemming from (i)
    integration delays, (ii) remaining technology friction with existing
    pathology workflows, and/or (iii) pathologists simply defaulting to
    manual reads over leveraging the AI tool.

Implications to the investment case. In the short-term we expect lower sales
growth and as a result higher losses due to the limited fix cost coverage;
FY26e revenue at EUR 2.1m vs EUR 6m before and an EBITDA loss of now EUR 5.6m
(old: EUR 3.1m loss). While we expect sales to pick back up in FY27e (higher
installed base allowing for rising recurring revenues), the FCF breakeven is
now seen to happen in FY32 rather than FY29, in our view. Aiforia's recently
resolved EUR 6.4m capital increase as well as the EUR 20m EIB loan provide the
company with some financial leeway, yet in our view not enough to reach
sustainable cash generation, increasing mid-term funding uncertainties.

The investment case now stands at a pivotable point as Aiforia needs to
re-accelerate recurring Clinical revenue growth in order to justify the
investments into the model portfolio. In light of the above, we cut our PT
to EUR 1.10 (old: EUR 3.60) and downgrade our recommendation to HOLD.


You can download the research here:

https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=0003f59b6c9a611866702ede533ffa57

For additional information visit our website:
https://www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
++++++++++
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
++++++++++

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content:
https://eqs-news.com/?origin_id=2742f52d-865d-11f1-8534-027f3c38b923&lang=en

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2370338 23.07.2026 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Aiforia Technologies

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Nach jüngstem Ausverkauf
Chipwerte weltweit auf Erholungskurs21. Juli · dpa-AFX
Jemand hält einen Mikrochip.
Aktien New York Ausblick
US-Tech-Erholung dürfte weitergehen - Bilanzen bewegen Kurse21. Juli · dpa-AFX
Das Straßenschild der Wall Street
Wall Street
Kein Risiko eingehen vor Zahlen von 'Big Tech'gestern, 12:30 Uhr · dpa-AFX
Der Eingang der New Yorker Börse NYSE
Weitere Artikel
Plus-Analysen
Mythos der „besseren Dax-Alternative“
Warum der MDax seit Jahren so schlecht abschneidetgestern, 11:59 Uhr · onvista
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Sind die KI-Prognosen zu optimistisch, wird das Gemetzel groß18. Juli · Acatis
Alle Plus-Analysen